As part of its celebration of the “International Day of Charity”, which falls on September 5, the United Arab Emirates continues to affirm its leading role in supporting humanitarian causes around the world, most notably “Operation Gallant Knight 3” in the Gaza Strip. This operation, which was launched in response to the difficult conditions experienced by the residents of the Strip, embodies the values ​​of Emirati giving through relief and medical aid provided by volunteer teams around the clock to support our Palestinian brothers.

“Operation Gallant Knight 3” is one of the most prominent Emirati relief operations, as it has achieved huge accomplishments. So far, 104 relief convoys have been sent carrying more than 20,000 tons of urgent humanitarian aid, in addition to four naval ships loaded with 18,530 tons of essential materials, including food, tents, clothes, and medicines needed by displaced families in the Gaza Strip. In addition, 259 flights have been carried out carrying 5,340 tons of aid.

In an unprecedented humanitarian gesture, the UAE, through the “Birds of Goodness” initiative, launched 104 airdrops of humanitarian aid over areas that are difficult to reach by land, which enhances the volume of efforts made to meet the needs of Palestinians in the Strip.

In terms of health support, the UAE has provided huge quantities of essential medicines and medical equipment, and allocated $5 million to support the polio vaccination campaign, which has contributed to the immunization of 650,000 children in the sector. The UAE is also working to enhance the efficiency of hospitals by supplying them with unprecedented medical supplies.

The UAE did not stop there, but rather provided comprehensive support to local sectors and municipalities in Gaza by providing sanitation and water transport equipment, implementing water line and well repair projects in Khan Yunis and northern Gaza, in addition to organizing water distribution campaigns in shelters.

Thanks to this continuous giving, the UAE remains a living example of charitable and humanitarian work worldwide, as the value of its foreign aid has exceeded 360 billion dirhams, which consolidates its position as a major supporter of affected countries.