Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, said in a post on the X platform that Dubai has approved the largest new project in the emirate’s public transportation sector.

He added that the “Dubai Metro Blue Line route” will be half underground at depths of up to 70 metres, and will pass through areas such as Dubai Creek Marina, Festival City, International City, Al Rashidiya, Al Warqa, Mirdif, and urban areas such as Silicon Oasis, Academic City, and others.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that the new line will transport 320,000 new passengers daily.

He pointed out that two billion people have used the Dubai Metro since its launch in 2009. He said that billions of people will use it for decades to come.

According to the publication, the new Blue Line route will include the first train crossing over the Dubai Creek with a length of 1.3 km. The project also includes the largest transitional tunnel station in the Dubai Metro network with an area of ​​44 thousand square meters in the International City area..

The project will also include a transitional station to connect with the current metro network on the Red Line (Al Rashidiya District) and the Green Line (Al Khor District), as well as an iconic station with a distinct architectural character in the Dubai Creek Marina area..

As for the project implementation plan, the tender for it will be launched this year and awarded next year, with tunnel digging starting in 2025, experimental operation in 2028, and then official operation in 2029..

With the addition of the Blue Line, the length of the Dubai Metro network will reach 131 km, and includes 78 stations and 168 trains.