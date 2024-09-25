New York (Union)

The UAE launched the third edition of the Global Food Technology Challenge during the Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting, held in New York City in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly meetings, as the world faces the challenge of feeding an additional two billion people by 2050.

The third edition of the FoodTech Challenge offers the largest cash prize in the history of the competition, which is organized by Tamkeen and the Office of International Affairs at the UAE Presidential Court, in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Clinton Global Initiative, the UAE’s national initiative to reduce food loss and waste “Neema”, and Silal, the leading agri-tech company in the UAE.

This year, the FoodTech Challenge expands its focus to include food and water, food and energy, and food loss and waste.

The challenge will crown four startups to receive a cash prize of a total of $2 million, in addition to support for launching the winning solutions in the market and access to a wide network of partners. These four companies will launch new projects and partnerships to develop and expand their pioneering technical solutions, starting in the UAE as a launch pad that will then enable these companies to expand the scope of their solutions in the most needy markets in the countries of the Global South, and contribute to enhancing global food security.

The third edition of the Global FoodTech Challenge was launched by the Challenge’s co-chairs, Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri, Director of the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court and Co-Chair of the FoodTech Challenge, and Rima Al Mokarrab, Chairperson of Tamkeen. The Challenge also joined the Clinton Global Initiative’s efforts towards “Commitment to Action” in its third edition.

bold steps

“Following the historic announcement at COP28 on sustainable agriculture, resilient food systems, and climate action, and the announcement of the UAE-Gates Foundation partnership on agricultural innovation, it has become clear that food production systems play a pivotal role in the global climate crisis. Therefore, there is an urgent need to take bold steps based on innovation and transformative thinking to reshape the food system, especially with the increasing demand for food, water, and energy,” said Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri. “Through the Global Food Technology Challenge, we aim to enhance global efforts and engage all countries in proposing ideas and developing strategies to support a vital issue such as food security,” she added.

Merge ideas

“Innovation is at the core of the UAE’s vision and approach. We have realised that accelerating progress requires integrating pioneering ideas with effective partnerships and smart investments in their early stages. This approach has proven successful in achieving qualitative results at the local and international levels,” said Rima Al Mokarrab, Chairperson of Tamkeen and Co-Chair of the Food Tech Challenge.