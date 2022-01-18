The initiative aims to secure financing for renewable energy projects in Africa and clean electricity for 100 million people by 2035.

The initiative will raise funds from the public and private sectors to invest in clean energy under the guidance and coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Office of the Special Envoy for Climate Change.

This ambitious initiative will be a focal point in the UAE’s efforts to contribute to the global sustainability agenda over the next decade.

It would also help African countries meet their urgently growing energy needs without the corresponding increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

Commenting on the launch of the initiative, UAE Minister of State Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan said: “Our two regions have economic, cultural, political and popular relations, and there is huge potential for further cooperation in the coming years. Electricity in particular, and renewable energy in particular, is one of the keys to unlocking that potential. support the economies of Africa, and allow millions of people to contribute to building a prosperous continent.”

He added, “As the host country for the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties next year, the UAE is committed to partnering with sub-Saharan African countries to achieve sustainable development and promote prosperity on a larger scale by jointly advancing in the field of renewable energy.”

Sheikh Shakhbout pointed out that the UAE, “with (Union 7) is strengthening the efforts of the United Nations sustainable development goals for Africa within the framework of one initiative, which comes in line with the UAE’s foreign policy and development goals, as the program works to facilitate sustainable development by finding solutions to the main challenges that hinder energy. clean and affordable prices in emerging markets.

He continued, “The strong relationship between the UAE and sub-Saharan Africa is reflected in our partnerships and development projects. Today, the UAE is investing in the prosperity and well-being of the entire African continent. The UAE will harness its current relations in sub-Saharan Africa, including diplomatic, humanitarian and development cooperation, to share the country’s expertise in the field of renewable energy.” To promote economic and human development,” according to the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

Sheikh Shakhbout pointed out that the UAE already has a number of agreements concluded with partners in sub-Saharan Africa within the framework of “Union 7” to join them in pursuit of their goals in the economic field and in the field of clean energy.

He concluded his speech by saying, “Union 7 is a cooperative program that recognizes and adapts to the needs and requirements of partner countries. The UAE highly appreciates the contributions of all African countries to this joint development journey. We look forward with enthusiasm, and look forward with optimism to a future full of more cooperation for the prosperity of our peoples.”