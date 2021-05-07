Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Victor Skretov, the player of our national judo team, won the bronze medal in the under 73 kg weight at the Grand Slam Kazan Judo Championship in Russia, which concluded today, after he achieved 4 strong victories on the second day of the tournament in various matches of an iron group in his weight, which included 44 A player of the most prominent ranked and qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, most notably the number one in that group, the Israeli Tohar Botbol, ​​who lost in the match to determine the third and fourth places in front of our player Victor after a strong match that showed the development of Victor’s level despite the nominations of the game experts for Potball before the match, to add the UAE champion The second bronze medal under the supervision of the new Moldavian coach Bacal, after winning a few days ago the bronze medal in the under 73 kg weight at the Grand Prix of Asia and Oceania Judo Championships, which was held recently in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Victor’s achievement of bronze came after a series of victories that began with the second round match after he skipped the preliminary round stage matches, by defeating Ukrainian Khomula Artem, then Kazakhstani Shimchev Dinar and Romanian Raikku Alexandru before the third-place match, and the Russian team won the first and second places for the weight with the victory of the golden youth The submerged Muhammad Bey Makhmad Bykov against fellow countryman Ayoub Khazaliev in the final

With this precious bronze, the UAE judo ranked first at the level of the participating Arab countries, and the 19th place at the level of the general ranking of the tournament, which included 79 countries, including 10 Arab countries, while the advanced Russian team advanced to the top of the general standings before the conclusion of the tournament with 3 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze Then the Japanese team won two golds, and in third place with one gold, one of France’s teams, as were Georgia, Hungary, and Poland.

Mohammed bin Thaaloub Al-Deri, President of the Wrestling and Judo Federation, was keen to congratulate Victor and his coach Bacall before leaving the championship hall, appreciating the efforts of the advanced player who fulfilled his promise of successive victories within a few hours, which heralds positive results during the Tokyo Olympics, which precedes the national team’s participation in the world championship. In the Hungarian capital, Budapest, next month.

Al-Deri said: We followed with interest the Grand Slam Kazan, for which the Russian Federation, in cooperation with the International Judo Federation, made fun of all the requirements for success, and we are happy with what has been achieved, and we hope to continue the successes in the World Championship in Budapest and the Tokyo Olympics, after the great development in the performance of the team, especially the player Victor.