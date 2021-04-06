Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jujutsu Championship kicked off yesterday at the Jujitsu Arena in the capital Abu Dhabi, where the junior class matches were held. Under 18 years of age for the blue belt, with the participation of 400 players from around the world. The results of the first day resulted in remarkable brilliance for the UAE players, as they succeeded in reaping 34 colored medals of 12 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze, which proved as usual the existence of a solid base for emerging talents capable of continuing the march of national achievements and raising the state flag in World forums and tournaments. The first day’s competitions, from the Jujitsu Arena, were followed by His Excellency Engineer Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations, First Vice President of the International Federation of Jiu Jitsu, Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Federation, and Mohammed Bouabid, Vice President of the company ADNOC Refining, Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Federation, Mubarak Al Minhali, Technical Department Director at Jujitsu Federation, Tariq Al Bahri, Director of Support Services Department, and Muhammad Al Marzouki, Director of Marketing and Communication Department at the Federation. The activities of the championship continue today with the holding of masters’ competitions in which 500 black, brown, purple and blue belt holders who are over the age of thirty will participate, within hundreds of fights that are divided into a number of weight classes. For his part, Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi affirmed that the game community is living real moments of joy for the return of this tournament, the most important on the global stage, praising the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which laid the foundations for the development of the UAE’s Jujutsu at all levels, local, Asian and international. Abu Dhabi is the global capital of jujitsu and one of the most prominent global decision makers. He added: The launch of the championship yesterday, which coincides with the actual launch of the fiftieth year launched by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, enhances our feelings of pride and pride and belonging to a nation whose wise leadership is keen to ensure the highest levels of prosperity and well-being for its citizens, both citizens and residents. He pointed out that the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship coincides with its launch as well, the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, one of the United Nations initiatives that celebrates sport and physical activity towards the road to recovery.