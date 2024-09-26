The United Arab Emirates has joined the High-Level Panel on a Sustainable Ocean Economy (High-Level Panel on the Ocean Economy), a group of world leaders interested in sustainable ocean management.

The UAE is the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to join the committee, and was selected for its leadership in the field of climate and biodiversity.

The announcement was made yesterday, as world leaders and representatives of the 18 other member states of the Commission met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York City. The High-Level Panel on a Sustainable Ocean Economy (HLE), established in 2018 and co-chaired by Norway and Palau, says the oceans, the world’s largest ecosystem, are facing an emergency due to climate change, pollution and overfishing.

To address these challenges, members commit to sustainably manage all ocean areas within their national borders and sovereignty and support the global target of protecting 30% of the oceans by 2030. In this context, Her Excellency Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, UN Climate Champion for COP28 and President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, has been appointed as a Senior Advisor and High-Level Representative to the Oceans Committee for the United Arab Emirates. For her part, Her Excellency Razan Al Mubarak said that protecting the oceans will help overcome many of the major challenges facing humanity.

She added that healthy oceans are essential to the sustainability of life on our blue planet, as they are the largest ecosystem in the world that helps regulate the climate and provide valuable resources. She affirmed the UAE’s commitment to the Ocean Commission, and working with international partners to enhance nature protection and support the sustainable development of ocean-dependent communities. She explained that the benefits of sustainably managing the oceans and their marine ecosystems are not limited to achieving biodiversity goals, but ocean protection efforts will result in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting sustainable livelihoods around the world. She said that the Ocean Commission is a unique global initiative that works to mobilize political leadership and promote joint action among multiple stakeholders towards achieving a sustainable ocean-based economy.

“To achieve tangible success, we must coordinate our efforts across key global frameworks, such as the Global Biodiversity Framework target of protecting at least 30% of terrestrial and marine areas by 2030, the Sustainable Development Goals, and the Paris Agreement to limit the rise in average global temperatures to 1.5°C above industrial levels,” she added.

This collaboration opens up the prospect of significant co-benefits for biodiversity, climate resilience and long-term economic prosperity. This message is particularly relevant to the Arabian Gulf, one of the world’s hottest seas, which is projected to get warmer due to climate change.

In addition to rising temperatures, climate change is also expected to increase salinity and decrease oxygen levels in the Gulf. She added that the UAE is bordered by two distinct marine regions, the Arabian Gulf and the Indian Ocean, and sustainable management of these oceans includes taking a range of measures to protect and support biodiversity, while promoting sustainable use of the ocean and creating value for current and future generations. As a member of the Ocean Commission, the UAE is formulating and implementing a sustainable oceans plan, including measures such as marine spatial planning, integrated coastal management, the establishment of marine protected areas, and strategic investments in emerging sectors. The Ocean Commission includes Australia, Canada, Chile, Fiji, France, Ghana, Indonesia, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Namibia, Norway, Palau, Portugal, Seychelles, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with its co-chairs and newest members. Together, these countries represent 50% of the world’s coastline, 21% of the world’s fish stocks, and 23% of the global shipping fleet. His Excellency Surangel Whipps Jr., President of the friendly Republic of Palau and Co-Chair of the Ocean Commission, said: “I am very pleased to welcome the UAE to the Commission, at this time of growing momentum towards achieving sustainable ocean management in its entirety.”

“We know that there is no way to achieve a sustainable ocean economy if some ocean areas are managed sustainably while others remain overexploited, which is another step towards fully achieving our goal and protecting the oceans for future generations,” he added.

“As the Ocean Commission continues to make progress towards a sustainable ocean economy, I am pleased to see others joining this initiative, working towards a more prosperous future for humanity and the planet,” said Jonas Gahr Støre, Co-Chair of the Ocean Commission and Prime Minister of Norway. “I look forward to working with the UAE, which has already demonstrated its strong commitment to the oceans, and continuing our efforts to achieve comprehensive sustainable ocean management.”

It is worth noting that on September 25, the 19 members of the Ocean Commission launched the “100% Alliance,” a new initiative calling on all coastal and ocean-bound states to join them in pledging to sustainably manage all marine areas under national sovereignty.

The initiative seeks to take ambitious global action, in preparation for the next UN Ocean Conference (co-hosted by France and Costa Rica) in Nice, in June 2025.

The UAE will also host the 2026 UN Water Conference, which will see progress reviews and new announcements on ocean-related commitments.