New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates announced its joining of the Call to Action for Palestinian Children in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The UAE’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations said in a message published on its official account on the “X” platform: “The UAE has joined the call to action for Palestinian children in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.”

She added: “The devastating effects of the war on Palestinian children are among the most serious repercussions of the catastrophic war on Gaza.”

“With the ongoing bombing, the looming famine, and the near-total disruption of schools and public services, an entire new generation is at risk,” she added.

The Permanent Mission of the State concluded its messages by calling for an immediate ceasefire, saying: “The ceasefire must be stopped immediately.”

Children are considered the most prominent victims of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics documented, in a statement, the killing of more than 14,350 children since the beginning of the war on October 7, constituting 44% of the total number of victims in the Strip, noting that women and children constitute 70% of the missing, numbering about 7,000.

In the West Bank, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics documented the killing of 117 children since October 7, while 724 out of 700 wounded since then.

The statistics report reveals that about 43,349 children live without one or both parents in the Gaza Strip, explaining that the number was 26,349 in 2020.

Reports from international organizations indicate that the famine that is devastating the Gaza Strip has claimed the lives of about 40 children who died due to malnutrition and dehydration, at a time when acute malnutrition rates have doubled among children in northern Gaza and Rafah.

More than 816,000 children also need psychological assistance from the effects of war, which left deep psychological effects, including fear, anxiety, depression, and psychological trauma.

Regarding education, 620,000 male and female students in the Gaza Strip were deprived of their right to school education for the academic year 2023-2024.

The number of victims among students enrolled in schools in Palestine reached 6,050, and the number of wounded reached 10,219, the overwhelming majority of whom were in the Gaza Strip.