The United Arab Emirates joins the call made by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, the President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, to reach an agreement for a ceasefire and the release of hostages and detainees..

The UAE urges the parties concerned to respond to the call to resume urgent consultations on 15 August 2024. As the three leaders made clear, the current agreement will end the suffering of the people of Gaza, the hostages and their families. The UAE expresses its hope that no further time will be wasted by any of the parties..

Finally, the UAE renews its deep appreciation and full support for the tireless mediation efforts undertaken by Egypt, Qatar and the United States to reach an agreement to end the tragic situation in the Gaza Strip..