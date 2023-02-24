New York (Union)

The UAE stressed the importance of achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, while preserving its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, and called for comprehensive and innovative diplomacy for peace, stressing that the impact of this war went beyond the borders of this country, disrupting food and energy markets and exacerbating the crisis. All global debt is getting worse.

Yesterday, the UAE said in a statement delivered by Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, before the UN Security Council meeting on maintaining peace and security in Ukraine: “We can only begin by expressing deep sorrow for the lives lost and the devastation caused by the war in Ukraine.” Ukraine, as we commemorate the memory of at least 8,000 civilians who died, and share their grief with their loved ones.

Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh added: “Over the past two days, from the platform of the General Assembly, we have heard non-stop calls for peace. A global, diverse and representative majority issued an unmistakable message: “Enough!” This majority is not united by loyalty to one party or hostility to the other. They gather not To preserve geopolitical gains, but rather to stop the loss, they meet to stop grievances and not to achieve ambitions, as there is no interest or ability to participate in this conflict.

And she emphasized that the indisputable fact is that the vast majority of member states rise to defend the United Nations Charter, the charter that supports sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and rejects wars of aggression, invasion and annexation, the charter that regulates our open international system that is characterized by cooperation, but the question is simple and known. .

Her Excellency the Ambassador indicated that these facts, no matter how obvious and obvious they may seem, face a challenge and are overcome, due to the fighting raging in Ukraine, pointing out that there is a military delay faced by a military escalation, and the lines of prejudice have not changed, and the war and the cost are increasing.

Nusseibeh said during the statement: “Life and livelihoods in Ukraine, the destruction in villages and cities, and the damage to civilian infrastructure all confirm that this war touched Ukraine, but it also crossed the borders of this country, disrupting food and energy markets, exacerbating the global debt crisis, and weakening international norms, rules and laws.” It gets worse.” Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh stated that exactly a year ago there was a global call for diplomacy, but it was not listened to and war was waged. Today, we risk escalating hostilities and launching more new attacks, noting that now is the time to invest in comprehensive and innovative diplomacy by truly benefiting from This global majority for peace. She stressed the importance of the role of the Secretary-General as a mediator with consistent, strong and firm support, adding that the war will not end if it threatens one party more than the other. Motivated by the Charter and history, we can devote ourselves to a peace that is neither vengeful nor cruel. We must all steadfastly reject what awaits us in The horizon if those efforts at peace fail.

Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh stressed the importance of renewing the Black Sea grain initiative, implementing the Memorandum of Understanding on Russian fertilizers and food products, preserving the non-proliferation regime, enhancing humanitarian assistance, continuing the exchange of prisoners, and refraining from turning multilateral institutions into a battle front, stressing that to achieve this, We must aspire to consistency in our approach, not compliance, and encourage all efforts motivated by a genuine desire to resolve this war peacefully.