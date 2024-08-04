Real estate projects, residential and hotel towers, and iconic buildings spread across the country’s cities have painted a bright picture of a clear development path and continuous successes that have led the UAE to become the most prominent model in terms of urban planning.

The UAE has witnessed a rapid urban renaissance, the fastest in the Middle East and the world in terms of growth and prosperity, resulting in a major development and growth movement, making it outperform the countries of the region and rival the most developed countries in the world.

The UAE has achieved an exceptional transformation in the field of urban development and real estate development, which has impressed the world and been praised by global reports, statistics and international indicators.

According to a recent report by real estate research firm JLL, the total value of current construction projects in the UAE is around $590 billion, reflecting the strong boom in the construction, building and real estate development sector in the UAE and embodying its position as a global hub for the largest construction and contracting companies, and a large and wide field of work for the most prominent real estate developers.

The UAE has launched a number of unique architectural icons with captivating designs, including, for example, the Etihad Towers, the Sea Tower, the Leaning Capital Gate Tower, Al Dar Tower, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, the Burj Khalifa, the Museum of the Future, and Al Wasl Tower in Dubai, the Sharjah Municipality Building, and the Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah.

When talking about the urban renaissance in the Emirates, we must stop at the towering skyscrapers and dazzling towers that have become one of the most impressive destinations in the world in terms of modern architecture and innovation.

The UAE ranked second globally in the list of countries with the highest number of completed high-rise towers, each of which is more than 300 metres tall, by the end of last year, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) database.

Skyscrapers have become a symbol of modernity and sophistication, and evidence of civilized progress. They are considered the most important evidence of the vertical urban expansion of many developed and emerging countries, as they reflect the increasing demand for residence and stability in those countries.

According to the same data, the UAE ranked third globally in hosting high-rise towers in their three categories: “Plus 150 metres”, “Plus 200 metres”, and “Plus 300 metres”, as the country hosts 517 high-rise towers by the end of last year, compared to about 479 towers in mid-2022, which indicates the speed of completion of these towers, which amount to 38 high-rise towers within a year and a half.

The UAE is adopting a construction culture based on creating green, sustainable, digitally efficient and smart buildings, better than ever before and from anywhere else in the world, in the most eloquent expression that developing the Earth is a means aimed at serving humanity.

The urban renaissance has been evident in various fields, such as the large-scale construction movement, and the launch of advanced infrastructure projects. All service facilities and establishments are spread over every inch in various regions of the country, in addition to the distinctive hotels and entertainment venues that attract millions of tourists annually.

According to a recent report by Statista, the expected revenues of the building materials and equipment market amount to $4.78 billion (AED 17.54 billion) during the current year.

Real estate expert Mohammed Harb Al Falahi said: “The construction sector cannot be separated from the real estate sector because the real estate sector is the growth engine for the construction sector and real estate projects always lead to the growth of the construction sector.”

He stressed that the real estate sector in the UAE started this year, “2024”, with strong growth, and established its position as one of the most stable and wealth-attracting sectors around the world, and achieved a qualitative leap that confirmed the UAE’s position as a leading global center for real estate and construction markets in the world.

Based on reports and studies issued by specialized international bodies, Al Falahi expected that the market would continue to grow and consolidate the UAE’s real estate attractiveness despite the uncertainty of the global economy, as a result of the prestigious position enjoyed by the country locally, regionally and globally, as well as the exceptional vital location, facilitated procedures and tax exemptions, stability, high returns, a supportive legislative and regulatory environment, and other factors that stimulate real estate investment.