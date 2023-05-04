Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE has established encouraging rules for investment in clean and renewable energy, and has taken the lead regionally and ranked among the largest countries in the world investing in clean energy projects to enhance sustainability and preserve natural resources for the benefit of future generations.

The UAE has established its leading position in the renewable energy sector and its active role in advancing the growth of the sector in the world, in line with the directions of the UAE leadership in spreading clean technologies and renewable energy solutions on a large scale, strengthening global efforts in the field of climate action and advancing the implementation of the UAE initiative. The strategy to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be hosted by the UAE from November 30 to December 12 of this year at Expo Dubai, will be a qualitative step in the future of clean and renewable energy, in addition to highlighting the country’s projects and investments. The UAE is in the sector that does not stop at the local and global levels, as the state is keen to assist countries in establishing vital and sustainable projects in which clean energy solutions are adopted.

Pioneering efforts

The UAE leads global efforts in the clean and renewable energy sector through its strategies and investments in this field. The year 2017 witnessed the launch of the Emirates Energy Strategy 2050, which is the first unified energy strategy in the country based on supply and demand.

The strategy aims to increase the share of clean energy in the total energy mix from 25 percent to 50 percent by 2050, and reduce the carbon footprint of power generation by 70 percent, thus saving 700 billion dirhams by 2050. It also seeks to increase the efficiency of individual consumption. and energy companies by 40 per cent.

The strategy aims to reach an energy mix that combines renewable, nuclear and clean energy sources to meet the economic requirements in the UAE. The UAE also aims to invest 600 billion dirhams by 2050 to meet the growing demand for energy and drive sustainable growth for the country’s economy.

climate neutrality

In 2021, the UAE announced the strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, becoming the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to launch this strategic initiative.

The UAE’s announcement of the goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050 is the culmination of the country’s efforts and its march to work for the climate, at the local and global levels, during the past three decades, since its accession to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1995, as the UAE has adopted since that time A set of legislations, and many measures aimed at reducing emissions and providing sustainable solutions, in line with best practices in all vital sectors, including energy, industry and agriculture.

The declaration to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 is in line with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, to motivate countries to prepare and adopt long-term strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit the rise in global temperatures below one and a half degrees Celsius to two degrees, compared to pre-industrial levels.

Promote cooperation

The UAE continues its world-leading efforts in cooperation with its partners around the world in enhancing energy security and spreading clean technology applications. In this context, the UAE and South Korea agreed last January to establish a comprehensive energy strategic partnership (CSEP), in an effort to enhance cooperation in the main energy sectors, which include Oil and gas, strategic storage, renewable energy, hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives.

The two countries affirmed that this strategic partnership provides a common platform to enhance cooperation in clean energy fields such as the production and use of hydrogen and ammonia, the use of clean energy infrastructure, and the development of industrial ecosystems for renewable energy.

Energy security

In July 2022, the UAE and France signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in the field of energy that focuses on enhancing energy security, providing it at reasonable costs, and reducing emissions, in addition to advancing effective climate action. The agreement includes direct investment in developing energy resources, with a special focus on energy security projects. Energy efficiency, clean technologies and energy transformation.

Strategic partnership with the United States

In November 2022, the strategic partnership between the UAE and the United States was launched to invest $100 billion to implement clean energy projects with a production capacity of 100 gigawatts around the world by 2035, including a wide range of existing practical initiatives and promising technologies, as well as mobilizing and stimulating support from both sectors. Public and private, and the deployment of clean energy investments in both developed and developing economies. In January 2023, the UAE and the United States announced the launch of the first phase of the strategic partnership between the two sides to invest $100 billion to implement clean energy projects around the world. The first phase included the allocation of $20 billion to finance clean and renewable energy projects with a production capacity of 15 gigawatts in the United States before Year 2035.

proven track record

The UAE has supported the implementation of many infrastructure and clean energy projects globally, and has also promoted the deployment and use of renewable energy solutions in developing countries, as it has invested in renewable energy projects in 70 countries with a total value of approximately $16.8 billion.

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development also has a proven track record in supporting the renewable energy sector, as the Fund contributes to supporting the UAE’s efforts aimed at promoting the spread of renewable energy projects in developing countries, and strengthening international efforts to meet climate challenges and work to reduce carbon emissions harmful to the environment.

The Fund’s pioneering journey in supporting renewable energy projects began in 1974, as its efforts contributed to financing more than 75 strategic projects in many countries of the world, with financing value exceeding 4 billion dirhams. These strategic projects were reflected in the provision of sustainable societies for the beneficiary countries, whose residents enjoy safe and reliable supplies of energy, and those projects worked to improve the quality of life and access to a clean environment free of carbon emissions, and the beneficiary countries were also able to reduce the use of fossil fuels, in addition to saving thousands of job opportunities for its citizens, which was reflected positively in achieving the development process, ensuring a more sustainable future for future generations.

The UAE’s efforts in concluding international partnerships in the field of spreading renewable energy solutions go back a long time. In 2013, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development launched an initiative to finance renewable energy projects in developing countries, in cooperation with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), at a value of $350 million. To support the member states of IRENA and enable them to provide an advanced infrastructure that keeps pace with the requirements of sustainable development, enhances production capacity and meets the growing demand for electricity and water according to the highest levels of quality. Within the initiative, the Fund funded about 26 projects with a capacity of 265 megawatts, benefiting 21 countries. The initiative contributed to providing nearly 88,000 job opportunities, and the total beneficiaries of the initiative reached 4.5 million people, as of January of this year. In 2013, the “Partnership Fund Initiative between the UAE and the Pacific Island Countries” was launched. The fund contributed to financing renewable energy projects within the initiative, at a value of $50 million. 11 projects were implemented, and the total energy produced reached 6 MW. These projects contributed to Achieving $3.7 million in fuel import costs, while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 8,447 annually. The fund also financed renewable energy projects within the “Partnership Fund Initiative between the UAE and the Caribbean Islands Countries,” which was launched in 2017, with a value of $50 million, benefiting 16 islands, with a capacity of 9.43 megawatts of total energy produced.

sustainable partnerships

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development is keen to establish sustainable partnerships, so it worked, in cooperation with its strategic partners from international organizations and national institutions, to enhance joint efforts to accelerate the pace of climate action. The Renewable Energy Transformation Accelerators Platform (ETAF) was launched, in cooperation with (IRENA), on the sidelines of the climate conference. (COP26), which is concerned with financing and investing in renewable energy projects, and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development is the first development institution to join the platform and provides financing in the amount of $ 400 million, as the platform aims to reach total financing of $ 1 billion until 2030, and the global platform supports reducing challenges facing developing countries, represented in securing the necessary funding and expertise.

Environmentally friendly projects

Today, the UAE has the capacity to produce the lowest-cost solar energy in the world, and it is the first country in the region to use nuclear energy to generate electricity. The UAE is also focusing on increasing its investments in innovative renewable energy sources, by building the first green hydrogen project on an industrial scale in the region, which It was launched in May 2021, along with the expansion of blue hydrogen production to support efforts to create a diversified mix of energy sources. The number of major environmentally friendly energy projects in the UAE, completed and under construction, is 11, with a value of 159 billion dirhams, by the end of 2022.

Leading international projects

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has many clean and renewable energy production projects, which are world-leading projects. The value of investments in the electric power generation sector in the emirate for the year 2021 amounted to about 18 billion dirhams in various energy sources. It is expected that the volume of investments until 2025 will reach 50 billion dirhams. Abu Dhabi also aims to double the volume of investments to reach about 80 billion dirhams by 2050, as investments in clean and renewable energy constitute more than two-thirds of the total investments in the sector.

Masdar Company

Today, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar” is one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies in the world, as it is currently active in more than 40 countries distributed on six continents, and the company invests in projects around the world with a total value exceeding $ 30 billion.

Masdar has expanded its portfolio of clean energy projects to reach a total production capacity of more than 20 gigawatts, which is enough to power 5.25 million homes. These projects contribute to reducing the emission of more than 30 million tons of carbon dioxide annually – the equivalent of removing 6.5 million cars. from the roads.

The year 2022 witnessed the launch of “Masdar” a number of renewable energy projects and the signing of agreements to develop future projects in many countries such as Egypt, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Seychelles, Kyrgyzstan and others. Masdar targets a portfolio of projects with a total production capacity of more than 100 gigawatts and producing one million tons of green hydrogen by 2030.

ambitious strategy

Last January, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced an ambitious new strategy to drive progress in efforts to reduce the emissions of its operations worldwide, and the company allocated 55 billion dirhams to develop a group of projects across the value chain of its various operations by 2030. These projects will include the implementation of investments In clean electric energy, carbon capture and storage, increasing reliance on electricity to operate its operations, improving energy efficiency, and developing new measures that enhance the company’s efforts in the field of reducing gas flaring.

private sector

Dubai is one of the pioneering cities in developing the renewable and clean energy sector, and pioneering in innovating modern methods and methods to enhance the efficiency of the energy sector, rationalize the consumption of natural resources, and find alternative solutions to traditional energy, in a way that supports sustainable development in the emirate.

Dubai provides a clear regulatory framework to encourage the private sector, global investors and developers to participate in clean and renewable energy projects with the IPP system. DEWA has attracted investments of about 40 billion dirhams through the independent product system, which encourages value-added partnerships between the two sectors. public and private. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex, which is being implemented by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, is the largest project to produce solar energy in one location in the world, according to the independent product system, and its production capacity will reach 5,000 megawatts by 2030, with a total investment of 50 billion dirhams. Upon completion, the complex will contribute to reducing more than 6.5 million tons of carbon emissions annually. The capacity of the solar energy projects that have been operated in the complex is 1,627 megawatts, using photovoltaic solar panel technology.