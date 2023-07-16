Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, affirmed that the strategic partnership between the UAE and India is getting stronger after the two countries celebrated a year ago the anniversary of the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between them, which makes this partnership a global model.

He said that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India succeeded, a year after its entry into force, in launching a new era of joint growth in the two countries, and benefited significantly from it all targeted sectors, at the heart of which is the non-oil intra-trade and the flow of mutual investments, as foreign trade reached 50.5%. billion dollars during the first year of implementing the partnership agreement, with a growth of 5.8% on an annual basis.

And he continued: «Compared with the corresponding period from the first of May 2020 until the end of April 2021, the growth rate in intra-oil non-oil trade reached 53.5%, while it recorded an increase of 36.1% compared to the same period of 2019 and 2020, and a growth rate of 29.6% compared to corresponding period of 2018 and 2019.

Al-Zeyoudi revealed that “the UAE’s non-oil exports were among the largest beneficiaries of the UAE-Indian partnership agreement, as it amounted to $10.3 billion within a year of implementing the agreement, with a growth of 18.6% compared to the corresponding period of 2020 and 2021, while the growth reached 95%.” Compared to the similar period from the beginning of May 2019 to the end of April 2020, with a growth rate of 80.7% compared to the same period in 2018 and 2019.

He pointed out that “Emirati investments continued to flow to India, to take advantage of the record growth in one of the fastest growing economies around the world, and it recorded $ 36.61 billion, according to the latest official statistics issued during the current year,” noting that “Emirati investments were distributed among a variety of sectors.” It included financial services, real estate, business services, alternative and renewable energy, the manufacture of engines and equipment, and others.

Al-Zeyoudi expressed his confidence that the UAE-Indian partnership agreement will continue to achieve its goals of doubling non-oil intra-trade to about $100 billion annually over the next five years, and will also contribute to adding 1.7%, or $9 billion, to the UAE’s gross domestic product by 2030. And an increase in UAE exports by 1.5% by 2030, at a value of $7.6 billion, and an increase in UAE imports by 3.8% by 2030, at a value of $14.3 billion. shared by the two friendly countries.