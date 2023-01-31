Tomorrow, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the activities of the UAE Innovation Month, “UAE Innovates 2023”, will start in its eighth edition. It is employed in improving people’s lives, making the UAE one of the most innovative countries in the world.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation supervises the “UAE Innovates 2023” activities, which are held with the participation of federal and local government agencies, the private sector, academic institutions, and members of society. In its current session, it embraces international participation, for the first time since its launch, from a number of countries, which is an addition. The quality of the activities of this national event, and an affirmation of its global reputation, is among the best innovation festivals in the world.

Huda Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategy Affairs, said that “UAE Innovates 2023”, in its current session, celebrates innovations that have an impact on community service and is distinguished by focusing its activities on keeping pace with the state’s directions and declaring the year 2023 the year of sustainability, by adopting the theme of innovation in achieving sustainability. main focus of events.

She added that the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation will organize a new version of the Emirates Innovates Award, in which the winners will be celebrated at the end of February, and it includes 7 categories: the best innovation to automate government procedures, the best innovation to achieve digital leadership, the best innovation in the use of resources, and the best innovation in facilitating Procedures, the best innovation in social services, and the best radical innovation. The award also witnesses the addition of a new category represented in the best innovation in achieving sustainability, which translates the center’s efforts to celebrate the most innovative initiatives and projects that have an impact on shaping the future of the UAE, which will contribute to supporting the country’s directions to achieve The objectives of the “We Are the Emirates 2031” vision, which reflects the visions of the future leadership.

Huda Al Hashemi indicated that the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation will organize a new initiative, through which innovative Emirati products will be selected to be displayed at the Emirates Innovates Exhibition, which is organized in the Global Village in Dubai, and these products will be marketed in cooperation with the “Noon” company through its “Noon” platform. Local”, with the aim of supporting Emirati innovators and innovative local products,

The UAE Innovation Month, “UAE Innovates 2023”, in its new version, witnesses the organization of hundreds of events, which include competitions, presentations, and innovation hackathons, which are organized in all regions of the UAE, in addition to launching workshops, awards, initiatives, and honoring distinguished innovations. Mohammed bin Rashid for Government Innovation and the “Furjan Dubai” initiative, with the aim of highlighting Emirati innovators and talents, and telling the stories of talented and innovative people in the country.

The “UAE Innovates 2023” embraces qualitative participations of entities and institutions from the government and private sectors, in addition to various contributions from innovators and creative ideas in society to present contributions focused on sustainability, and hosts international participations, which confirms the importance of the UAE Innovation Month in strengthening the UAE’s global position as a source of knowledge and ideas. and creative innovations.

The UAE Innovation Month aims to promote and spread the culture of innovation and transform it into a way of life for society and a method of work for the government, and improve community participation in establishing future initiatives and creating a comprehensive community movement that adopts a culture of innovation in various fields of work and consolidates it as a daily practice, and motivates people with minds, creativity and ideas, to find innovative solutions and initiatives that contribute in improving the life of society.

Through its activities and initiatives, “UAE Innovates 2023” seeks to contribute effectively to achieving the goals of the “We Are the UAE 2031” vision, which represents a national vision and a new phase through which the UAE will complete the development process for the next decade, and strengthen its leadership in various vital sectors such as “government services.” , economy, human development, transportation and communication, and space”, as it is in line with the fifty principles announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The events of “Emirates Innovates” in its last session witnessed a wide participation of federal and local government agencies, the private sector, academic institutions and members of the community, through which hundreds of events and activities were organized in all emirates of the country, and included holding conferences and workshops, launching awards and initiatives, as well as launching the second round of The “UAE Innovates” Award and honoring its winners within the activities of “Expo 2020 Dubai”.