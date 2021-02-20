The “Emirates Innovates 2021” activities, which are organized in all the emirates of the country from 21 to 27 February, will start tomorrow, Sunday, with wide participation from federal and local government agencies, academic institutions, private sector companies and various groups of society, in an annual national event celebrating innovation and success stories in The UAE reviews the achievements and innovative projects in all sectors.

The prominent annual national event aims to consolidate and spread the culture of innovation, and to enhance community participation in the design and development of future experiences and initiatives, and comes in conjunction with preparations for the celebration of the golden jubilee of the founding of the UAE.

The activities of “Emirates Innovates 2021” will witness honoring the winners of the “Emirates Innovates” award launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation, a translation of the directions of the UAE government in support of innovative ideas and their application, which celebrates in its first session innovations that have contributed to strengthening efforts to confront the consequences of the Corona virus The new “Covid-19”, whose winners will be announced within the activities of the “UAE Innovates 2021” conference, which will be held at the “Expo 2020 Dubai” site on Thursday, February 25th.

The “Emirates Innovates 2021” award includes four main categories that celebrate government innovations, whose application has contributed to enhancing business continuity, the national economy, education and various sectors: the best innovation in terms of modernity, the best replicable innovation category, and the best innovation in terms of impact on Community service, in addition to the fastest innovation category implemented to counter “Covid-19”.

The “Emirates Innovates 2021” virtual conference will be organized based on a hybrid model that combines dialogue sessions on the ground and virtual events presented through a digital platform on the Expo 2020 Dubai site. The conference focuses on innovative transformations, an innovative economy, and highlights the distinguished governments that It used innovation to make great leaps.

“The Emirates Innovates 2021” is witnessing the launch of initiatives aimed at enhancing societal awareness of the importance of innovation and its impact on the reality of its individuals and their future, and developing creative thinking that is based on experiment and testing ideas, which contributes to finding innovative solutions to challenges and creating a better future for future generations.

The events include a number of initiatives that are organized on the ground and virtually, with the aim of attracting the largest number of participants. The Emirate of Abu Dhabi organizes 118 events and initiatives, the Emirate of Dubai organizes 60 internal and external events, and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah more than 60 events, and the Emirate of Ajman organizes a number of initiatives and events. Workshops, while local authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah organize more than 30 events, and local authorities in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain organize about 20 innovative events.

The “Emirates Innovates” activities are committed to applying the precautionary measures set by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority to confront the emerging coronavirus pandemic, which include social distancing, wearing masks, and providing sterilization tools to protect community members.