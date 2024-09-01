The Indonesian medical team joined the UAE field hospital in the Gaza Strip, in a move that enhances international cooperation in the field of health care, as it began providing advanced medical services to Palestinian casualties.

This move comes within the framework of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, which represents one of the most prominent humanitarian initiatives of the United Arab Emirates.

Since its arrival, the Indonesian team has conducted thorough medical examinations of a number of seriously injured patients, including multiple fractures and burns of varying severity, working closely with Emirati doctors to determine the optimal treatment steps.

This close cooperation comes in the context of the ongoing efforts of the UAE field hospital, which has achieved remarkable achievements in providing medical care to those in need in Gaza.

The UAE field hospital has so far treated more than 47,000 patients and performed more than 17,000 surgeries, highlighting the UAE’s pivotal role in providing humanitarian and medical assistance to the Palestinian people.

This cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia aims to enhance these efforts and expand the scope of medical services available to the injured, wounded and sick.