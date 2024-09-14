The UAE has achieved a new accomplishment in the field of cybersecurity, as the International Telecommunication Union ranked it in the highest category globally (leading model), according to the Global Cybersecurity Index for the current year.

This classification reflects the country’s continuous efforts to build an advanced and secure digital infrastructure that keeps pace with its future ambitions.

In a press statement, Chairman of the Cyber ​​Security Council, Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, stressed that this pioneering achievement is the result of the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership and the wise policies adopted by the state in the field of digital transformation.

He added that the classification reflects the progress achieved by the UAE in the field of digital transformation, and enhances its position as a regional and global center for innovation and technology.

Al-Kuwaiti pointed out that this achievement is also the result of the combined efforts of all teams working in the field of cybersecurity, whether at the governmental or private level.

He explained that the Cyber ​​Security Council works according to an integrated mechanism that focuses on enhancing cyber governance at the national level, building national capacities, and enhancing international cooperation in the field of information exchange.

The Global Cybersecurity Index is a comprehensive index that measures the level of cybersecurity maturity in UN member states, covering five main axes: legal measures, regulatory measures, cooperation measures, capacity-building measures, and technical measures.