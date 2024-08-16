The United Arab Emirates, during its participation in the Geneva talks on Sudan, welcomed the decision of the Sudanese Armed Forces to open the Adre border crossing – an important step to save lives and prevent the spread of famine.

“Delegations in Geneva welcome the decision by the Sudanese Armed Forces to open the Adre border crossing – an important step to save lives and prevent famine, and we look forward to the first convoys crossing in the coming days,” said a joint statement from the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the African Union and the United Nations.

He added: “We call on the Rapid Support Forces to take immediate steps to ensure that relief groups are protected from entering the Adre border, to facilitate their unfettered movement of humanitarian aid, and to enable their operations to be independent of armed and political actors.

The statement said: “We must all take urgent steps to move humanitarian aid into Darfur and across all Sudanese territory, providing safe and unhindered passage to those in need, regardless of which party controls the territory.”

He added: “Expanding the scope of humanitarian assistance is a top priority for members of the international community gathered in Switzerland, and facilitating the access of humanitarian assistance and protecting civilians is consistent with the parties’ obligations under the Jeddah Declaration and international humanitarian law.”