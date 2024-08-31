His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, said that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, make us always ready and responsive to the needs of friendly countries, stand with them in crises and disasters, assist them and extend a helping hand to them.

This came during His Highness’s review of the humanitarian conditions caused by the recent floods in Nepal, through a phone call that His Highness made with the Red Crescent delegation currently present in the capital, Kathmandu, to assess the field conditions and identify the urgent needs of those affected for humanitarian aid, and to study development projects and reconstruction programs for the areas most affected by the disaster.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed the details of the humanitarian situation in Nepal during a call with the head of the ERC delegation in Nepal, and directed the rapid implementation of the programme proposed by the delegation to enhance the ERC’s humanitarian response and reduce the repercussions of the flood disaster on the population there.

His Highness was briefed on the type of projects that Nepal currently needs, and directed the delegation to meet the basic requirements of those affected, and to study future projects to recover from flood damage.

Based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and within the framework of the ongoing humanitarian efforts to support brotherly and friendly countries in facing challenges and crises, the UAE is sending a number of aircraft to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, South Africa, Ivory Coast, and Cameroon, carrying vaccines against monkeypox, in response to the efforts made by these countries to combat and contain the spread of the virus.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, said: “This support embodies the great importance that the UAE attaches to enhancing humanitarian and health work at the global level, and confirms its permanent commitment to supporting other countries during crises and disasters.”

He added: “The initiative reflects the humanitarian values ​​that the UAE is keen on, as part of its continuous efforts to provide a helping hand to affected communities around the world.”