Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE has expressed its deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan and the severe food insecurity affecting more than 25 million Sudanese citizens.

The UAE expressed its deep concern following the declaration of famine in parts of North Darfur, especially in Zamzam camp, which houses more than half a million displaced people, and the possibility of famine in Abu Shouk and Al Salam camps, and the other nine Sudanese states whose residents are living under catastrophic levels of hunger.

In this regard, the UAE welcomed the Security Council meeting held yesterday, which focused on the urgent need to address the famine in Sudan, and stressed the importance of the international community continuing its focus on Sudan.

The UAE stresses that the humanitarian crisis in Sudan requires an emergency response that helps secure a ceasefire and facilitate the rapid delivery of humanitarian aid.

Trucks carrying life-saving humanitarian aid remain stuck at the Sudanese border while thousands are starving in Zamzam camp and North Darfur. This requires the Sudanese Armed Forces to lift restrictions on humanitarian access. The Rapid Support Forces must also enable humanitarian organizations to operate safely and without fear of attack, so they can reach those in need.

In this context, the UAE unequivocally condemns the use of famine as a weapon of war. Depriving civilians of access to the humanitarian assistance they need, and launching attacks indiscriminately, making it impossible for the population to seek assistance, constitutes a clear violation of international humanitarian law.

In this regard, the UAE stresses that the horrific developments taking place on the ground require an urgent increase in the volume of humanitarian aid delivered across borders and conflict lines in order to save millions of lives.

The international community cannot allow the Sudanese people to be used as a political bargaining chip.

The UAE also calls on the Security Council to use all tools at its disposal to address the catastrophic situation in Sudan, including considering granting UN humanitarian agencies, if necessary, authorization to reach those in need throughout Sudan, both across conflict lines and across borders. This decisive action by the Council is essential to coordinate international efforts to bring the necessary aid from neighboring countries to stop this famine.

Once again, the UAE reiterates its call on the warring parties to agree to an immediate and permanent ceasefire, prioritize saving human lives over focusing on military objectives, allow unimpeded, safe, rapid and sustainable passage of humanitarian aid throughout the country, and engage constructively in peace talks.

Human partner

The UAE commended the efforts of the United States in organizing the upcoming ceasefire talks in Geneva, and the efforts of Saudi Arabia and Switzerland in co-hosting these talks. For its part, the UAE will continue to support all ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful solution to this conflict.

The UAE will remain a humanitarian partner to Sudan, having allocated US$70 million to meet urgent humanitarian needs in Sudan through UN agencies and humanitarian organizations, in addition to US$30 million to regional countries to support Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries.