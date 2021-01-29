Dubai (Union)

The UAE will host the “Red Bull Neymar Juniors Five” football tournament, in its fifth edition, starting from February 19.

The opening ceremony will be held at the Challenge Club in Sharjah, and the qualifiers will be held in 14 locations across the country, and the teams compete to book a place in the finals in the Brazilian city of Praia Grande.

The players of the two finalists will have the opportunity to play with Brazilian superstar Neymar and four of his star friends.

The current edition includes, for the first time, female qualifiers, in partnership with the Sharjah Foundation for Women’s Sports. .