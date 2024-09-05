The Emirates Accountability Authority hosted the 17th meeting of the INTOSAI Working Group on Combating Corruption and Money Laundering, in cooperation with the Central Auditing Organization of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Chairman of the Working Group, over the course of the 3rd and 4th of September at the Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi, under the slogan “An Integrated Vision.”

The meeting discussed the latest developments and achievements of the Working Group, the leaders of the sub-groups and the member SAIs of the Group, and discussed the targeted prospects of the Working Group to support the emerging visions and priorities of INTOSAI.

During the meeting, members of the oversight bodies discussed several experiences and expertise related to harnessing the efforts of the non-governmental community, such as civil society and social networks, in addition to the importance of public education in strengthening the anti-corruption system, confronting money laundering and supporting the economic environment.