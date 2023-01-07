Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Tomorrow, the 46th Conference of Arab Police and Security Leaders will kick off in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of all leaders of public security in Arab countries and representatives of Arab and international bodies and organizations.

The conference will discuss the results of implementing the recommendations of the forty-fifth conference of Arab police and security leaders, and a number of pressing issues, including the central issue of money laundering crimes and the importance of the role of the official security spokesperson.

The two-day conference will discuss the results of the work of the coordination meeting of representatives of the concerned authorities in the Arab countries, to consider ways to enhance cooperation between them in the field of combating terrorism and organized crime, and the recommendations of the conferences of heads of security sectors and the meetings of committees held within the framework of the General Secretariat during the year 2022, and the participants will hear a report on the work of The Arab Police Sports Federation for the year 2022, in addition to setting the date, place and agenda for the 47th conference of police and security leaders, and a presentation of a number of distinguished Arab security experiences.