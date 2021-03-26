Dubai (Union)

The UAE horses are preparing for strong competitions in the silver jubilee of the Dubai World Cup with its nine rounds, as it seeks to achieve its 12th victory in the most expensive evening in the world. Godolphin has 3 horses in the main race, with a prize of $ 12 million, through “Mystic Guide” and “Gifts of Gold, and MagniCourse.

“Mystic Guide”, descended from the descendants of “Ghostzaber”, tops the list of the Blue Team, as it reached the Meydan Track, after winning by a difference of 6 lengths under the supervision of Michael Steadham, and led by Louis Sees in the Razorback race for the third category for a distance of 1700 meters.

The horse “Buraq” and “Derian” Lias Racing belonging to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, leads a group of the strongest horses in the World Cup of Arabian horses, “Dubai as Hail Classic” for a distance of 2000 meters.

“Hayyan”, one of the highest-rated horses and the winner of the President’s Cup in Britain, is the third representative for the racing horses of Yas, and is expected to be the black horse in the championship, and there is the “Zahir” led by Jim Crowley, and the “Empty Quarter” of Ajban.

“Lord North” leads to His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the champion of “Prince of Wales Stakes”, competitors in the “Dubai Turf” race for a distance of 1,800 meters, and “Panadol” faces His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. , An elite group of foals at the age of three years during his participation in the “Emirates Derby” for a distance of 1900 meters.

“Space Blues” for Godolphin, the champion of the “1351 Turf Sprint Cup” in Saudi Arabia, is the most lucky horse to continue his successful career during his participation in the “Al Quoz Grass Speed” race for a distance of 1200 meters. “Secret Adviser” for Godolphin faces strong competitors and a great challenge in front of international horses in a race. Dubai Gold Cup for a distance of 3200 meters.

The task of “corrupt” for Sheikh Mohammed bin Obaid Al Maktoum will not be easy when he faces the speed stars in the Dubai Golden Shaheen race for a distance of 1200 meters “sandy”, and “Walton Street” will have to face the first and strongest candidates in the Dubai Shaima Classic race on the grass floor for the distance of 2410 Meters.