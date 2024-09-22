The UAE held its first meeting with the European Union Agency for Cooperation in Criminal Justice (Eurojust), in the presence of the President of Eurojust, Ladislav Hamran, and a number of senior officials from the agency, in addition to the Undersecretary of the International Cooperation and Legal Affairs Sector at the Ministry of Justice, Abdulrahman Murad Al Balushi, and the UAE Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg, Mohammed Al Sahlawi.

The meeting discussed efforts to combat transnational organized crime, effective methods to support international justice, and enhance cooperation in judicial law.

Al Balushi pointed out that this meeting comes within the framework of enhancing cooperation between the UAE and the European Union, and also reflects the UAE’s keenness to address cross-border issues that require an effective judicial response.

For his part, Mohammed Al Sahlawi stressed the UAE’s commitment to multilateral action and international law to address the growing global challenges, including the rise in cross-border crime. He pointed out that the UAE stresses the importance of cooperation with all partners, including the European Union, its member states, and various relevant agencies, to achieve international justice and enhance the integrity of international judicial systems. The country has taken many measures and enacted legislation and regulations, and the law enforcement authorities have developed many strategies to address potential risks.