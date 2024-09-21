The UAE held its first meeting with the European Union Agency for Cooperation in Criminal Justice (Eurojust), in the presence of His Excellency Ladislav Hamran, President of Eurojust, and a number of senior officials from the agency, in addition to His Excellency Abdul Rahman Murad Al Balushi, Undersecretary of the International Cooperation and Legal Affairs Sector at the Ministry of Justice, and His Excellency Mohammed Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg..

During the meeting, a number of topics of common interest were discussed, including efforts to combat transnational organized crime, effective methods to support international justice, and enhancing legal and judicial cooperation..

His Excellency Al Balushi pointed out that this meeting comes within the framework of enhancing cooperation between the UAE and the European Union, and also reflects the UAE’s keenness to address cross-border issues that require an effective judicial response..

For his part, His Excellency Mohammed Al Sahlawi stressed the UAE’s commitment to multilateral action and international law to address the growing global challenges, including the rise in cross-border crime, noting that the UAE stresses the importance of cooperation with all partners, including the European Union, its member states and various relevant agencies, to achieve international justice and enhance the integrity of international judicial systems. The country has taken many measures and enacted legislation and regulations, and the law enforcement authorities have developed many strategies to address potential risks..

The UAE’s participation in this meeting is part of the constructive cooperation with Eurojust, which reflects the ongoing efforts to enhance legal cooperation and effectively combat cross-border crimes..