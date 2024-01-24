The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has funded politically motivated killings in Yemen, exacerbating the conflict between the government and Houthi rebels, which has recently returned to international attention following attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea.

This was revealed by an investigation carried out by the BBC.

Counterterrorism training provided by American mercenaries to Emirati officers in Yemen has been used to train locals to carry out lower-profile actions, leading to a significant increase in political assassinations, an informant told the service's investigations team. BBC Arab.

The BBC has also discovered that, although the stated objective of the American mercenaries was to eliminate the jihadist groups Al Qaeda and the Islamic State in southern Yemen, in reality The Emirates has recruited former members of Al Qaeda to form a security force to fight the Houthi rebel movement and other Yemeni armed factions.

The UAE government has denied allegations contained in the BBC investigation into the murders of people with no links to terrorism, saying they were “false and baseless”.

Aggravating the problem

The killing of more than 100 people in Yemen over a three-year period is just one element of a bitter internal conflict pitting several international powers against each other in the Middle East's poorest country.

These circumstances have discouraged the permanent return of Yemen's internationally recognized government. One could even argue that this has indirectly helped embolden the Iran-backed Houthis, who have recently been in the news for attacking ships and disrupting trade in the Red Sea.

In recent days, Washington has announced that it will redesignate the group as “global terrorists.”

I have been reporting on the conflict in Yemen since it began in 2014. The fighting led to the government losing control of the north of the country to the Houthis, who have become more skilled and acquired better equipment over the years. .

In 2015, the United States and the United Kingdom supported a coalition of mostly Arab states led by Saudi Arabia – with the UAE as a key partner – to counterattack the Houthis. The coalition invaded Yemen with the aim of reestablishing the Yemeni government in exile and fighting terrorism.

The Emirates was left in charge of security in the south and became the key US ally in the fight against terrorism in the region; Al Qaeda had long been present in the south and was gaining territory.

But instead of greater stability, during my frequent trips to my native Yemen I have witnessed a wave of mysterious targeted killings in government-controlled southern areas, the victims of which have been Yemeni citizens unrelated to terrorist groups.

Under international law, any killing of civilians without due process is considered an extrajudicial execution.

Eliminating political threats

Most of those killed were members of Islah, the Yemeni branch of the Muslim Brotherhood. It is a popular international Sunni Islamist movement that has never been classified by the US as a terrorist organization, but is banned in several Arab countries, including the UAE, where the country's royal family considers its political activism and support for The elections are a threat.

Leaked drone footage of the first murder gave me the starting point to investigate these mysterious deaths.

The recording was dated December 2015 and led to members of an American security company called Spear Operations Group.

In 2020 I met one of the men behind the operation seen in the images in a London restaurant. Isaac Gilmore, a former Navy Seals member who later became Spear's director of operations, was one of several Americans who said they were hired by the Emirati government to carry out assassinations in Yemen.

Gilmore declined to discuss those on the “kill list” provided to Spear by the UAE, other than the target of his first mission: Ansaf Mayo, a Yemeni parliamentarian who was leader of Islah in the southern port city of Aden, the temporary capital. of the government since 2015.

When I questioned him about the fact that American authorities never classified Islah as a terrorist organization, he replied: “Modern conflicts are unfortunately very opaque. We see this in Yemen. A civilian and cleric leader can be seen by someone else as a terrorist.”

A list that never stops growing

Gilmore and Dale Comstock, another Spear employee who was in Yemen, said their mission ended in 2016. However, the killings in southern Yemen continued. In fact, they became more frequent, according to the human rights organization Reprieve.

The group investigated 160 murders carried out in Yemen between 2015 and 2018 and said the majority occurred in 2016. They also reported that only 23 of the 160 deaths had links to terrorism.

They also found that all the murders were carried out using the same tactics used by Spear: the detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED) as a distraction, followed by targeted shooting.

The most recent case, according to Yemeni human rights lawyer Huda al-Sarari, occurred just last month, when an imam was liquidated in the city of Lahj using the same method.

Gilmore, Comstock and two other Spear mercenaries who asked not to be identified said Spear was involved in training Emirati officers at the country's military base in Aden. A journalist who asked to remain anonymous also said he had seen footage of such training.

The mercenaries did not want to go into details, but a senior Yemeni officer, who worked directly with UAE officials, did provide more information.

As, due to their profile, the mercenaries attracted attention in Aden, their mission changed to training Emirati officers, “who in turn trained local Yemenis to attack,” the Yemeni uniformed man revealed to the BBC.

Erasing the traces

Throughout the investigation, more than a dozen Yemeni sources were also consulted and confirmed the information. They included two men who said they carried out killings that were not related to terrorism after being trained by Emirati soldiers.

A man also claimed that he was offered to be released from an Emirati prison in exchange for liquidating a senior Yemeni official, an assignment he did not accept.

That the Yemenis carried out the killings made it more difficult to follow the trail to the UAE.

In 2017, the Emirates helped build a paramilitary force in Yemen within the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a security organization that runs a network of armed groups across the south of the country.

The force operated independently of the Yemeni government and only took orders from the UAE. The fighters were not only trained to fight on the active front. One group in particular, the Anti-Terrorist Unit, was trained to carry out assassinations, the informant claimed.

The informant sent a document with 11 names of former Al Qaeda members now working at the CTS, some of whose identities we were able to verify.

During investigation, the BBC also found the name of Nasser al-Shiba, who was once a high-ranking Al Qaeda operative and who was imprisoned for terrorism, but was later released.

A Yemeni minister we spoke to admitted that al-Shiba was suspected of involvement in the attack on the US warship USS Cole, which killed 17 sailors in October 2000. Multiple sources said he is now the commander of one of the military units of the CTS.

Lawyer Huda al-Sarari has been investigating human rights abuses committed by these UAE-funded forces. And as a result of her work she has received frequent death threats. However, it was her 18-year-old son Mohsen who paid the highest price.

The young man was shot in the chest in March 2019 while heading to a local gas station and died a month later. When Huda returned to work after his death, he said he received messages warning her to stop.

“Was one child not enough? Do you want us to kill the other?” the threats read.

A subsequent investigation by the Aden prosecutor found that Mohsen was murdered by a member of the UAE-backed Anti-Terrorism Unit, but authorities have never initiated the respective judicial process.

Members of the prosecution, who are not being named for security reasons, said the widespread killings have created a climate of fear and that even they are afraid to seek justice in cases involving forces backed by the United Arab Emirates.

Denying everything

Reprieve received a leaked document from the United Arab Emirates showing that Spear was still paid in 2020, although it is unclear why.

Spear founder Abraham Golan was asked if his mercenaries had trained the Emiratis in assassination techniques, but he did not respond.

The BBC presented the findings of the investigation to the UAE government and they said it was false that they had sought to liquidate people with no links to terrorism. They added that they were supporting anti-terrorist operations in Yemen at the invitation of that country's government.

“The United Arab Emirates have acted in accordance with applicable international law during these operations,” they replied.

The U.S. Departments of Defense and State were asked to discuss Spear Operations Group but declined. And the US government intelligence agency said in a statement: “The idea that the CIA approved an operation like this is false.”

Making memory

In 2014, Houthi militiamen, belonging to a branch of Yemen's Shiite Muslim minority, seized the capital, Sana'a.

President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi established a temporary capital in the southern city of Aden after fleeing house arrest in Sanaa in February 2015.

Saudi Arabia and eight other mostly Sunni Arab states began an air campaign against the Houthis, who they claimed were armed by regional rival Iran. The Saudi-led coalition has received logistical support from the US, the UK and France.

There have even been clashes between those who are apparently on the same side. In August 2019, fighting broke out in the south between Saudi-backed government forces and an allied southern separatist movement, the Southern Transition Council, which accused President Hadi of mismanagement and links to Islamists.

Militants from Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and the local affiliate of the rival Islamic State group have taken advantage of the chaos to seize territory in the south and carry out deadly attacks, particularly in Aden.

The Houthis have also expanded their own circle of influence: in November 2023 they began attacking international shipping routes in the Red Sea.

