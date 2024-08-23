The United Arab Emirates handed over to the authorities in the Italian Republic the Italian citizen Danilo Coppola, convicted of financial crimes and wanted by justice, based on an official request.

During a phone call, Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi and Italian Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio confirmed that the decision was made in accordance with the bilateral extradition treaty signed between the UAE and Italy. The two ministers stressed that the successful extradition of Coppola confirms the central authorities’ continued and steadfast commitment to supporting the rule of law and enhancing international cooperation.

They added that this result embodies the strong relations between the UAE and Italy, and reflects the common determination to ensure justice is achieved, and that such measures confirm the two countries’ keenness to continue cooperation in this endeavour.

The two ministers stressed that “these agreements reflect our keenness to enhance cooperation in legal and judicial matters, in accordance with the best international practices, with the aim of strengthening efforts to combat serious and organized crime.”

The two ministers said, “This positive development in our judicial cooperation confirms our shared commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of crimes do not escape justice by seeking refuge abroad in an attempt to escape punishment.”

The two sides affirmed the two countries’ commitment to exchanging information on priority judicial requests and maintaining communication channels between the central authorities in the UAE and Italy, reflecting a firm dedication to consolidating fruitful judicial cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations.