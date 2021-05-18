Abu Dhabi, capitals (Union, agencies)

She expressed Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Its strong condemnation and disapproval of the disgraceful and racist statements made by His Excellency Charbel Wahba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lebanese Republic in the caretaker government, which offended the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation summoned the Lebanese ambassador to the country and handed him an official protest note denouncing these statements, stressing that they are inconsistent with diplomatic norms and are inconsistent with the historical relations between Lebanon and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Lebanese ambassador to express Saudi Arabia’s rejection and condemnation of the abuses issued by the Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Charbel Wahba, and he was handed an official protest note in this regard. In a statement, the ministry denounced the Lebanese minister’s statements insulting to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council states, and confirmed These statements are inconsistent with the simplest diplomatic norms, and are inconsistent with the historical relations between the two peoples.

The ministry’s statement said: “Referring to the insulting statements of the Lebanese Foreign Minister in the caretaker government, Charbel Wahba, during a television interview, in which he insulted the Kingdom and its people, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its strong condemnation and condemnation of the shameful insults that these statements contained against the Kingdom, its people and countries. The sisterly Gulf Cooperation Council, to reiterate that these statements are inconsistent with the simplest diplomatic norms, and are not consistent with the historical relations between the two brotherly peoples. The statement added, “Given the repercussions that these disgraceful statements may have on the relations between the two brotherly countries, the ministry summoned the ambassador of the Lebanese Republic to the Kingdom to express the kingdom’s rejection and denunciation of the abuses issued by the Lebanese Foreign Minister, and he was handed an official protest note in this regard.” In turn, the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, expressed the GCC’s rejection and denunciation of what was stated by the Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Charbel Wahba, during a television interview and the disgraceful abuses against the Gulf Cooperation Council states and their peoples, as well as the right to be insulted. Saudi Arabia. Al-Hajraf stressed the “firm and established positions taken by the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to support the Lebanese people, those stances that history has witnessed and which aim at Lebanon’s safety and support for its stability and security, and that these statements are inconsistent with the simplest diplomatic norms and are not consistent with the historical relations between the GCC countries and Lebanon.” ».

Al-Hajraf called on the Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs to present an official apology to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and their peoples for the wrongdoing that was totally unacceptable. Moreover, the Presidency of the Lebanese Republic confirmed that the accusation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Lebanese caretaker government, Charbel Wahba, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia without To call it the financing of the terrorist organization “ISIS” is a personal opinion and does not express the position of the Lebanese state.

In turn, the Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri criticized the Lebanese Foreign Minister and the party he represents. In a statement issued by his office, he confirmed that Wahba’s words do not represent most of the Lebanese, but rather a specific axis in the authority accustomed to presenting certificates of good behavior to internal and external bodies. He also stressed that what the minister said in one of the television interviews, against some Arab and Gulf countries, “does not mean most of the Lebanese who are looking to correct relations with brothers in the Arab Gulf, and reject the disgraceful excess in offending the rules of brotherhood and common interests.” He believed that «the foreign minister in the caretaker government added a new exploit to the exploits of the Covenant in sabotaging the Lebanese-Arab relations». He stressed that “Wahba’s words do not have any connection to the diplomatic work, and it constitutes a round of tampering and recklessness in foreign policies adopted by the ministers of the Covenant, which has caused the most severe consequences for Lebanon and the interests of its people in the Arab countries.”

In the context, the head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, described the Lebanese foreign minister as “Hezbollah’s foreign minister,” calling for a replacement for him to be appointed until a new government is formed or parliamentary elections are held. Geagea said in a statement that “the worst types of people are those who drink from a well and throw a stone into it, so what if they throw stones into it? This applies to the foreign minister in the resigned caretaker government, Charbel Wahba, who threw stones in his positions into the well from which the Lebanese drank for a long time and still drank a lot from him. Geagea added: “Minister Wahba was supposed to be the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lebanon and the Lebanese, so he ended up with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hezbollah, and this is in the form. As for the content of his positions, he fell into two major fallacies at least.”