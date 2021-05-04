Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, said: “With the approaching Eid al-Fitr, we urge everyone to cooperate and adhere to procedures and instructions and to avoid family visits and gatherings, and to limit them only to members of the same family who live in the same house, with care to wear masks and adhere to physical distancing While sitting with the elderly and people with chronic diseases ».

He added during the UAE government media briefing on the developments of the “Covid-19” pandemic: “It is preferable to offer congratulations and congratulations to relatives and friends through electronic communication channels and not to exchange gifts and food between neighbors, stressing the importance of refraining from distributing Eid to children or even dispensing it from banks and circulating it among individuals. During this period and the use of electronic alternatives to that ».

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri confirmed that the national campaign for vaccination in the UAE continues to achieve its goals, which reflects the strength of the medical and health system in the country. 77.84 percent for those over 60 years old.

Dr. Al Dhaheri added: The total number of doses that have been provided until yesterday exceeded 10 million and 700 thousand doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution was 108.99 doses per 100 people, while the number of tests approached about 45 million tests, an achievement that is counted for the UAE, which confirms day after day that it is one of the most important Successful global models in facing this crisis.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri stressed that the UAE continues to move steadily and confidently towards containing the “Covid-19” pandemic and moving forward in the planning stage for recovery with the solidarity of all state institutions and members of society, citizens and residents, explaining that the UAE model in confronting the pandemic has become an example to be emulated thanks to the vision. The state’s preemption, the successes of the heroes of our first line of defense and the efforts of our health institutions, which makes the UAE the focus of attention and praise for the world in dealing with the “Covid-19” virus.

He stressed the importance of taking the vaccine, which will have a positive effect on the Emirati community by breaking the chain of infection and preserving the achievements made in the face of “Covid-19”, with the need to ensure that the precautionary measures are continued after taking the vaccine and adhere to the laws and guidelines laid down by the concerned authorities. Commitment is an individual responsibility and a national duty. To every member of society.

Dr. Al Dhaheri called for adherence to the measures issued by the concerned authorities, such as physical distancing and wearing masks permanently, even after the vaccination doses have been completed. He said: “We are committed to victory until life returns to normal in the near future.” He added, “With the continuous changes in the virus that the whole world is facing, we advise everyone to take the initiative to get vaccinated.”

He announced the review and modernization of the National Travel Protocol to include facilities for the two restaurants in terms of isolation and quarantine according to the concerned destinations, in line with the preventive and precautionary measures that ensure the safety and security of all members of society.