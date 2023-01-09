Dubai (Union)

The UAE Government Media Office announced the launch of a new course of the Government Communication Experts Program aimed at developing the capabilities of workers and specialists in the field of government communication in government agencies, and qualifying them to lead communication projects in the authorities through the best international media and communication practices.

The integrated training program comes in cooperation with the New Media Academy to study the latest trends and mechanisms in the field, in cooperation with the best academic and media bodies, in addition to specialists and those with long experience.

Khadija Hussain, Executive Director of the Government Communication Sector at the Media Office of the UAE Government, stressed the importance of the role of government communication in achieving future goals, and transforming policies and strategies within the government work system into a tangible reality, relying on qualified and specialized national cadres capable of keeping pace with the rapid changes taking place in the world. Recently, she emphasized the great role of the government communication teams in developing communication initiatives and supporting the UAE government in communicating its success stories to the world.

She said, “Empowering government communication teams and developing their knowledge and skills is a fundamental pillar for preparing future leaders and developing Emirati media initiatives and projects that go global.”

Khadija Hussein stated, “The program aims to strengthen the government communication system to be the main supporter of the image of the UAE government, to deliver its messages and tell its stories and successes to the world, according to more innovative and influential tools and outputs.”

And she emphasized: “The rapid technical developments have changed the features of government communication in the digital world, which requires specialized skills for employees in analyzing the audience that receives information, and developing more interactive and influential channels in creating content and promoting government services and the goals and strategies of the entities.”

She added, “More than 145 graduates within the program, since its inception and its outputs, have contributed to the development of media initiatives that have strengthened partnership and integration between various agencies in the government and private sectors.”

The target group of the program includes government communication managers and officials in government agencies concerned with communication, digital media and social media. The training period includes a visit to the United Kingdom, to learn about the latest trends and media practices followed there. The associates will also make field visits to get acquainted with the best communication practices. government in a number of institutions.

The program focuses on the latest trends in media and modern communication with the aim of enhancing the government presence through various communication and social media platforms, in a way that meets the requirements of the current and future stage, in addition to shedding light on mechanisms for developing communication campaigns that support government programs and policies.