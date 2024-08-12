The UAE government has issued a federal decree-law amending some provisions of the federal decree-law regulating labour relations.

The issuance of the decree-law comes within the framework of the continuous development of the legislative structure in the UAE, and aims to ensure the efficiency of the labour market in the country, enhance its competitiveness, regulate labour relations, define the rights and obligations of its parties in a balanced manner, provide them with protection, and enable them to obtain their rights within a legal framework.

The amendments in the new decree-law include imposing a fine of no less than AED 100,000 and no more than AED 1 million on anyone who employs a worker who is not authorized to work for him, or brings in or employs a worker and leaves him without working, or uses work permits for a purpose other than that for which they were issued, or closes a facility or suspends its activity without taking measures to settle the rights of workers in violation of the provisions of the new decree, its executive regulations and the decisions issued in implementation thereof, or employs a juvenile in violation of its provisions, and anyone who agrees to employ a juvenile in violation of its provisions who has guardianship or custody over the juvenile.

The Decree-Law introduced a criminal penalty for “fictitious employment,” including “fictitious Emiratisation,” with a fine of no less than AED 100,000 and no more than AED 1 million, for every employer who circumvents the provisions of laws, regulations, or decisions regulating the labor market and increasing the competitiveness of workers, and appoints one or more workers fictitiously. The penalty shall be multiplied by the number of workers he appointed fictitiously.

The amendments also included the court to which the labor lawsuit is brought in the event of disapproval of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s decision to resolve the labor dispute, so that the Court of First Instance replaces the Court of Appeal, and the lawsuit shall not be heard regarding any of the rights arising under the provisions of the Decree-Law after two years from the date of termination of the relationship.

The new decree also introduced a provision that prohibits the initiation of a criminal case regarding the crime of “fictitious employment” except at the request of the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation or his delegate. It also granted the Ministry the right to conduct a settlement based on the employer’s request before the issuance of the ruling in return for paying an amount not less than 50% of the minimum value of the fine specified for this crime, in addition to the employer returning all the financial incentives received by his workers whom he appointed fictitiously. The criminal case ends with the payment of the settlement amount.

According to the new decree-law, the Courts of Appeal shall refer all requests, disputes and grievances regarding the regulation of labour relations to the competent court of first instance, in their current state, from the date of the implementation of the provisions of this decree-law, with the exception of disputes that have been adjudicated or reserved for the issuance of a judgment.

