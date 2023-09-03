The council added in a statement that the deal, valued at $625 million, comes “confirmation of the government’s determination to ensure the success of the program to expand the ownership base and encourage direct private investment in various sectors.”

The signing of the agreement was attended by Mohamed Maait, Minister of Finance, and Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Business Sector.

The agreement was signed by Emad El Din Mostafa Khaled, Executive Managing Director of the Holding Company for Chemical Industries, and Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi, representative of Global Investments Holding Company Limited.

The Egyptian Minister of Business Sector said that, “according to the agreement signed today, the Global Investment Holding Company Limited will acquire 30 percent of the total shares of the Eastern Company at an amount of $625 million, equivalent to an amount of (nineteen billion, three hundred and thirty-six million, six hundred and five). Twenty thousand Egyptian pounds) (19,336,625,000 pounds), with the buyer providing an amount of 150 million dollars to purchase the tobacco materials needed for manufacturing.

He continued: “This agreement comes in line with the current trends regarding offering state-owned companies on the Egyptian Stock Exchange with the aim of expanding the ownership base, activating trading on the stock exchange, enhancing investment opportunities, and benefiting from the returns of offering shares in the development, modernization and restructuring processes, in addition to improving the financial position of companies and achieving greater measure of governance.

Under the agreement, the Holding Company for Chemical Industries will retain a 20.9 percent stake in the capital of the Eastern Company, which is a strategic partnership that contributes to the development of this industry, achieving market stability and preserving workers’ rights.