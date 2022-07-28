New York (Union)

The UAE affirmed yesterday that ensuring sustainable peace and preventing conflict is a common collective goal, pointing out that the current global challenges and threats, which are variable in nature and cross borders, including terrorism, extremism, organized crime, the climate change crisis and the repercussions of the food security crisis, require finding regional solutions with support international.

In a statement before the Security Council delivered by Amira Al-Hafeiti, Deputy Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations, the UAE said: “We believe that the complementary approach of the Peacebuilding Committee of the Security Council in supporting peace and security has an important role in achieving this goal, not only through its activities in contexts specific to each country, but also through its efforts on many issues that address women and youth issues in peace and security, climate change and the Covid pandemic, and innovation.”

She commended the achievements of the Peacebuilding Commission, highlighting the increased participation of women peacebuilders and youth participation in the Commission’s meetings in 2021, as these efforts reflect its serious endeavors to achieve practical results that depend on local contexts.

According to the statement, Al-Hafiti explained that despite these achievements, there are challenges ahead for the committee that must be overcome, stressing the need to provide adequate, sustainable and predictable funding for peacebuilding activities.

She said: “We encourage Council members to enhance their communication with the Peacebuilding Commission, including by continuing to invite the Commission to provide written briefings and advice to the Council on relevant issues, as coordination with the Commission before and during the members’ tenure of the Council is considered an important way, not only to identify issues to which the Peacebuilding Commission contributes, but also to allow sufficient time to prepare the necessary preparations before the Council’s meetings and to conduct consultations in an effective manner.”

She stated that the UAE, during its presidency of the Council last March, invited the committee to submit written consultations on our open debate on women, peace and security. Al-Hefaiti urged the use of the Peacebuilding Commission’s views and recommendations when designing and implementing peace operations mandates and transitional arrangements, as such contributions can further the Council’s objective of ensuring that strategies for exiting conflict situations include the essential elements needed to entrench peace in local contexts.

“The Council can find ways to involve the Peacebuilding Commission in the initial stages of these efforts,” she said, stressing the UAE’s appreciation for the continuous efforts of the Peacebuilding Commission in the field of conflict prevention and peacekeeping, and the Commission can count on our continued support.

In addition, Nassera Al Rahma, a member of the UAE delegation to the United Nations, said in an informal meeting of the Security Council, in the “Arria” format, on joint security and strengthening regional arrangements in order to maintain international peace and security: “The current challenges and threats, which are changing in nature and transitory Borders, including terrorism, extremism, organized crime, the climate change crisis and the repercussions of the food security crisis, require finding regional solutions with international support.

And she explained in a state statement before the council: “The existence of a common interest between the United Nations and the African Union in achieving peace and security in Africa requires strengthening partnerships between them in key areas such as peacekeeping, peacebuilding, conflict prevention and strengthening mediation efforts, including through ( The United Nations-African Union Joint Framework for Strengthening Partnership in Peace and Security.

In the context of the discussion on ways to provide support for African-led efforts, the UAE expressed its aspiration to reach consensus on the assessed contributions of the United Nations to peace operations of the African Union authorized by the Security Council.

Recognizing the urgent need to address terrorist threats, the UAE stressed the need to adopt an approach that combines international cooperation and strengthening regional capabilities, as an essential element to combat and prevent terrorist threats and criminal activities.

From this standpoint, the UAE has been keen to work closely with its international and regional partners, especially in the Middle East and the African continent, to support initiatives such as the Global Coalition against ISIS, whose efforts include close coordination with members from the African continent to counter ISIS.

The UAE also supports regional initiatives to combat terrorism in the Sahel and North Africa, and Al Rahma stressed, according to the statement, the importance of strengthening synergies between international and regional efforts and initiatives to combat terrorism on the African continent.

She stressed the important role of the United Nations in communicating with regional organizations, such as the League of Arab States, the African Union and the European Union, as well as subregional organizations, to provide advice and political and logistical support in order to support these organizations in achieving their important endeavours.