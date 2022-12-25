With its towering mountains, golden sands, charming coasts, and unique geographical diversity, the UAE has established itself as one of the most integrated and diversified tourist destinations, taking advantage of its geographical nature rich in natural islands, extended beaches, picturesque desert, and a rich list of heritage and cultural areas that reflect the nature of civilizations that flocked to it since ancient times. .
The UAE has unique tourism potential and a huge diversity in tourism activities, which include, but are not limited to, environmental and sustainable tourism that allows visitors and tourists to enjoy visiting natural sites such as reserves, oases, mountains, beaches and islands that celebrate biodiversity, and desert tourism that includes safaris, sand skiing and hunting for Oases hidden in the depths of the deserts among the sand dunes, beach tourism, including options for beach and water sports, free diving, mountain tourism that includes hiking activities between mountains and valleys, mountain biking and rock climbing, in addition to cultural and heritage tourism that introduces visitors and tourists to many historical and heritage sites and various museums.
The environmental diversity in the emirates of the country provides rich options for local visitors and tourists looking for tourism and entertainment, especially during the third edition of the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, which promotes tourist, natural and recreational destinations and experiences throughout the seven Emirates. And sea destinations that are characterized by their distinctive views that attract local visitors and tourists from outside the country looking for relaxation and tranquility. These beaches include many services, most notably the paved paths that help walkers and cyclists to fulfill their hobbies. The beaches are important tourist attractions throughout the year. , especially during the winter season, to enjoy its warm winter weather and blue waters, in addition to the world famous beaches of the UAE as an ideal destination for water sports enthusiasts, supported by a variety of infrastructure and service sectors.
The beaches of the Emirates are home to many resorts that allow residents to spend a day on its beaches and benefit from the distinguished services they provide, all of which are characterized by the highest levels of luxury and provide an opportunity to enjoy the charming sandy beaches, large green spaces and swimming pools. For diving enthusiasts, the Emirates has many tourist destinations that offer Visitors have the opportunity to explore the sea world, whether to enjoy seeing natural coral reefs or watching various types of aquatic life. Deep Dive Dubai is the latest addition to water sports and adventure experiences in the Emirate of Dubai, and it is the deepest diving basin in the world, which joined the Guinness Book of Records. It holds records with a depth of 60 meters and a capacity of 14 million liters, equal to 6 Olympic swimming pools. Islands and nature reserves. Tourist destinations in the Emirates, including Sir Bani Yas Island, with its wild natural façade and the interesting activities it offers, in addition to its historical sites. The island includes the Arabian Wildlife Park, which is one of the largest wildlife reserves in the region, as it includes more than 17,000 animals such as the Arabian oryx, gazelles, giraffes, hyenas, and cheetahs. In addition to coral reefs full of unique marine creatures, these reserves extend over an area of more than 15.5 percent of the total area of the country, to constitute one of the most important destinations for enjoying the picturesque landscapes and wildlife in its most beautiful and accurate forms, and practicing many enjoyable activities.Gardens..destinations Attractive tourism. The parks and public gardens in the UAE are an attractive tourist destination for local visitors and tourists, especially in the winter season, as they include the best facilities and services suitable for gatherings of family and friends in the open air, each of which carries a different character that combines recreational activities and relaxation, in addition to What it contains of the latest games and adventures that suit all ages and within an atmosphere that guarantees the highest levels of safety and security For safety according to the best international standards and practices. The desert… the splendor of adventures.
The desert that extends throughout the UAE, with its high sand dunes and wide sandy valleys, is an outlet for adventure and thrill lovers, as driving on the sand dunes is a unique way to discover the vast desert and enjoy exceptional natural wealth. Desert sports are active during the winter, with the services they provide. It is varied and available to everyone, whether individually or for families, and among the fun experiences on the sand dunes we find four-wheel drive cars, in addition to many other activities, including running on the dunes. Camping is also one of the best ways available to enjoy the rich natural diversity of the country The Emirates, where the cold weather during the winter season provides an ideal opportunity to explore all that the Emirates has to offer to its residents and visitors, and there are sites scattered throughout the country that allow camping in a comfortable and pleasant atmosphere among the sand dunes and watching the sunrise from the mountain peaks. It provides safaris and winter camps in the open air scattered All over the Emirates, a golden opportunity for those wishing to spend the most beautiful and enjoyable times in an atmosphere of calm and serenity. And enjoy many adventures, most notably riding four-wheel drive cars on the sand dunes, watching the falcon show as well as riding camels, eating traditional meals under the light of the stars, enjoying the clear sky and watching the sunset and its breathtaking sunrise.
The mountains, with their charming tall heights and environmental and natural diversity, constitute one of the elements of the beauty of nature, which made it a destination and a place of interest for adventure lovers, as the country includes a series of natural rocky, dirt and desert mountains, to form a prominent tourist element for lovers of climbing peaks and adventure, and exploring nature and its secrets from different angles.
The UAE is also characterized by the sulfur springs located near the mountainous areas, which made the country a haven for those looking for relaxation, warmth, and medical tourism, which is visited by citizens, residents, and tourists from all over the world. An integrated tourism system.
The country has attached great importance to the domestic tourism file, believing in its pivotal role in supporting the growth of the Emirati tourism sector. Emirates, which aims to create an integrated tourism system at the state level to organize local Emirati tourism, in coordination with various local and federal bodies and institutions concerned with the tourism, heritage, culture and community entertainment sector, in order to double the volume of domestic tourism spending and create opportunities for the business sector in all regions of the country.
The UAE is working on implementing many tourism projects during the current period, and developing wide and diversified investment plans to develop the tourism sector in a way that enhances its position on the global tourism map, and increases the sector’s contribution to supporting the gross domestic product.
#UAE. #Geographical #diversity #consolidates #position #tourism #map
Leave a Reply