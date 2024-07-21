Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, affirmed the Council’s keenness to intensify its global partnerships and implement best practices that will consolidate the UAE’s global position as a leading model in gender balance, which is a pivotal pillar of a sustainable economy and societal prosperity, in translation of the vision and directives of the wise leadership..

Her Highness added that the recent period witnessed intensive global activities by the Council, during which the UAE’s inspiring experience in gender balance was highlighted, which culminated in a new qualitative achievement represented by the country’s rise to seventh place globally in the Gender Equality Index 2024, issued by the United Nations Development Programme..

The UAE Gender Balance Council held its second meeting for the year 2024, chaired by Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the Council. During the meeting, the achievements of the past period and the projects that the Council is currently working on were reviewed in cooperation with the relevant ministries and federal authorities and a number of international organizations to continue the success achieved by the country in the field of gender balance and work to consolidate its global position..

The meeting was held in the presence of the Council members: HE Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, HE Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, HE Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, HE Abdullah Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Domestic Workers at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, HE Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, HE Hanan Mansour Ahli, Director-General of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center, and HE Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at the Ministry of Community Development..

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, stated that the meeting reviewed the positive impacts of the Council’s external participations during the past period, which provided an opportunity to exchange experiences and best practices and explore new horizons to expand areas of constructive cooperation with all relevant parties at the international level in order to achieve further progress in gender balance at the regional and global levels, affirming the UAE’s keenness to support global efforts aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 2030..

The Council participated in the second meeting of the Steering Committee concerned with the UAE’s participation in the G20. (G20) 2024The committee recently held its meeting, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, via video conference, with the participation of a number of ministers and officials from state agencies participating in the various G20 working groups and tracks. During the meeting, the priorities of the state’s participation in the G20 meetings were discussed, including the efforts and projects of the UAE Gender Balance Council, which reflects the keenness of all state agencies to work as one team to achieve the state’s vision and goals and enhance its global influence on this vital file..

Last March, the Council participated in the meetings of the Commission on the Status of Women of the Economic and Social Council, which is the largest annual gathering at the United Nations on gender balance, women’s advancement and empowerment. It held several meetings with representatives of a number of participating countries and officials of international organizations, including a meeting with officials of the United Nations Development Program, during which it was agreed to launch a joint report on gender balance, women’s economic empowerment and the UAE’s qualitative achievements in this field..

The Council also participated in the OECD Gender Equality Forum held in Paris last June. This international event provided an important platform to showcase the UAE’s achievements in empowering women in future sectors such as technology and sustainability, and to enhance areas of partnership with the OECD and its participation in the Global Women’s Forum – Dubai 2024, which will be held next November..