New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates confirmed that the children of the Gaza Strip dream of peace and returning to their schools and homes, reiterating its historical keenness to support the Palestinian people.

The UAE’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations said in a message published on its official account on the “X” website: “International Children’s Day comes to remind us all of the necessity of adhering to the rights of children, and providing them with fair care, attention and protection, but this year comes and the war on Gaza is killing more than 5,000 children.” Within 45 days, those who remain dream of peace and returning to their school and home.”

She added: “Based on the UAE’s historical keenness to support the Palestinian people, last weekend it received the first plane carrying 15 children and their families, as part of the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to treat a thousand Palestinian children accompanied by Their families from the Gaza Strip are in state hospitals.”

She added: “The staff of the Emirati Hospital in Rafah, south of Gaza, received 28 premature babies and provided them with urgent medical care before transporting them to Egypt after their health condition stabilized in the hospital.”

In a related context, the UAE’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations hosted yesterday the first emergency meeting of the Informal Expert Group on Women, Peace and Security, which it held in partnership with Switzerland, in response to the catastrophic crisis in Gaza, emphasizing its disproportionate impact on women and children.

Members listened to briefings by Ben Majekodunmi, Chief of Staff at UNRWA, and Sarah Hendricks, Deputy Executive Director of UN Women, in addition to the World Health Organization, in order to better provide information to Council members on how to address the specific needs of women and children.

Yesterday, the Palestinian Ministry of Education announced, on the occasion of “International Children’s Day,” which falls on November 20 of each year, that more than 5,000 children have been killed, including more than 3,000 students, in the Gaza Strip, since last October 7.

In addition, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced the killing of 13,000 Palestinians and the displacement of 1.7 million since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip.

The agency said in a report issued yesterday: 13,000 Palestinians have been killed, 75% of whom are children, women and the elderly, and 1.7 million have been displaced in different areas of the Gaza Strip, since last October 7.

The report explained that “as of November 19, about 930,000 displaced people live in 156 UNRWA facilities in all five governorates of the Gaza Strip, including the north.”

“770,000 displaced people live in 99 facilities in the governorates of Al-Wusta, Khan Yunis, and Rafah,” according to the same report. The international organization explained that “about 160,000 displaced people were living in 57 UNRWA schools in the northern Gaza Strip until October 12, before evacuation orders were issued by the Israeli authorities.” She noted that she “cannot reach these shelters to provide assistance or protect the displaced, and she does not have information about their needs and conditions.”