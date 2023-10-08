The UAE Foreign Ministry stressed that the attacks launched by Hamas against Israeli cities and villages near the Gaza Strip, including the firing of thousands of rockets at population centers, constitute a dangerous and massive escalation.

She expressed Ministry Expressed its deep dismay at reports of Israeli civilians being kidnapped from their homes as hostages, and stressed the need for civilians on both sides to enjoy full protection under international humanitarian law and not to be the target of the conflict..

The UAE expressed its condolences to the families of the victims, and called for all diplomatic efforts to be made to prevent a broader regional confrontation..

The Ministry also expressed its deep regret for the loss of Israeli and Palestinian lives as a result of the outbreak of violence, and called on both parties to stop the escalation and avoid the escalation of violence and the resulting tragic consequences affecting the lives of civilians and facilities..

The country stressed the need for the international community to work together to prevent acts of violence that threaten wider instability and their spread, including the participation of other groups..

The state stressed that the international community must remain firm in the face of these violent attempts that attempt to obstruct the ongoing regional efforts aimed at dialogue, cooperation and coexistence, and existential destruction must not be allowed to sweep through a region whose people have suffered enough wars and crises..

The Ministry stressed that the UAE is communicating closely with all regional and international partners to calm the situation and reduce the escalation as quickly as possible in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories and to return to negotiations to reach a final settlement in accordance with the two-state solution for the Palestinians and Israelis who deserve to live in peace and dignity..