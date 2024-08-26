The UAE said it is closely following the case of Emirati citizen Pavel Durov, founder of the Telegram app, who was arrested by French authorities at Bourget Airport, and has submitted a request to the French government to provide him with all consular services urgently.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated in a statement that caring for citizens, preserving their interests, following up on their affairs, and providing them with all aspects of care are a top priority for the UAE.