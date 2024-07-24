Hala Al Khayat (Abu Dhabi)

The two Emirati sisters, Shuaa and Samira Mohammed Al-Assar, succeeded in climbing Mount Elbrus in Russia, the highest peak in Europe, which is 5,642 meters high, and raising the UAE flag, in difficult weather conditions, and after training that lasted for more than a year.

“We feel proud and honoured to have successfully reached the highest peaks in Europe and raised the UAE flag there. We are also proud to highlight the strength and resilience of the Emirati citizen who succeeded in overcoming difficulties and climbing to the highest peaks after completing this arduous journey,” said Shuaa.