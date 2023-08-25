The UAE is aware of the role of environmental agreements in building bridges of joint international cooperation, which brings many green investment opportunities to the economies of different countries, thanks to the contribution of these treaties to the development of measures to protect the environment from pollution, by adopting binding policies and procedures for member states to reduce harmful effects on the environment. .

The UAE has signed more than 30 international treaties, agreements and protocols for the protection of the environment and natural resources, within the framework of the state’s search for consolidating sustainability in all sectors, striving to improve the present, and looking forward to a sustainable future based on balancing the entitlements of preserving the environment and ensuring the sustainability of its natural resources and biodiversity. between the requirements of economic and social growth.

Environmental treaties seek to promote the concept of sustainability, which is related to meeting the needs of current generations without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs, through the commitment of signatory states to implement sustainable measures, which ensure the preservation of natural resources, biodiversity and the sustainability of environmental systems.

International treaties provide a platform for cooperation and coordination between countries to deal with transboundary environmental issues, as these treaties can contribute to encouraging knowledge and technological exchange, finding alternative sources of financing between countries, and strengthening international solidarity in facing common environmental challenges. These treaties also establish control mechanisms to ensure compliance. Countries implement their obligations, as they contribute to increasing transparency and positive changes in the field of environmental protection, which contributes to achieving a balance between economic development and preserving the environment, and enhancing the sustainability of the planet for present and future generations.

Through the agreements, the UAE seeks to develop policies to find sustainable solutions to the pressures and challenges related to the sustainability of the environment. Therefore, the process of investing in the environment and its various sources has given the highest priority among its multiple development investments in various sectors.

Thanks to its keenness to consolidate cooperation between countries in the field of the environment, the UAE has become a cornerstone and a major partner in preserving the sustainability of the environment and preserving natural resources worldwide. and preservation of natural resources.

The selection of the UAE to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), from November 30 to December 12 at Expo City in Dubai, is an appreciation for its pioneering role in promoting collective action in protecting land and resources to ensure a future. Better for our present and future generations, as well as sponsoring global initiatives aimed at protecting the environment and finding appropriate solutions to the challenges of climate change worldwide.

The “Impact” axis within the “National Sustainability” campaign, which was recently launched in conjunction with the preparations for the “COP28” conference, highlights the positive impact of sustainability initiatives in the UAE in various fields, as the campaign aims to spread awareness about environmental sustainability issues and encourage community participation, which is This is in line with the UAE’s objectives of signing international environmental treaties aimed at consolidating sustainability in all different sectors.

