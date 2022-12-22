Amhaj Qala (Wam)

The UAE affirmed that coexistence, acquaintance and cooperation is a necessary human interest and a legitimate value, and that fighting terrorism and warning against it is a legal and humanitarian requirement. Facing the Challenges of the Age», which was held in the Republic of Dagestan on December 21 and 22.

Dr. Muhammad Bashari, Secretary-General of the World Council of Muslim Communities, confirmed during his speech at the conference that the divine messages are of one origin, sent down from God Almighty to creation, whatever their gender, in order for them to worship Him, obey Him, cooperate with each other, and move away from sins and the motives of disagreement, conflict and strife, by walking. That all religions share the sanctity of life common to all monotheistic religions and that the family is the basis of society and the institution of marriage is the natural state that is compatible with human instinct. He stated that there are common values ​​that even non-believers who do not profess to any of the religions differ on, such as issues of justice, establishing peace, distancing from violence and hatred and all these issues..noting that Islam calls on Muslims to cooperate with others, whoever they are, in common humanitarian fields that are not It contradicts the foundations of the Islamic religion.

For his part, His Eminence Sheikh Ahmed Muhammad Al-Shehhi, Director of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Ras Al-Khaimah, member of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, stressed during his speech at the conference that religion came for the happiness of people in this world and the hereafter, and the maintenance of their immediate and future interests, and the preservation of great necessities, and the preservation of lives and the prohibition of aggression and aggression, and that One of the characteristics of the true religion is to urge moderation and moderation, to reject extremism and terrorism, and to warn against extremism in religion.

He said that coexistence, acquaintance and cooperation is a necessary human interest and a legitimate value. A person, as mentioned by scholars and wise men, is of course civil, and this requires him to coexist with his gender to achieve common interests. He explained that one of the characteristics of the true religion is the consolidation of tolerance and making good morals a fundamental pillar in dealing with people. And a commitment to honesty, loyalty, honesty and other morals in different circumstances and conditions.

He emphasized that among the well-established religious values ​​is not to force people in religion, and the Qur’anic and prophetic texts are explicit in that, as God Almighty said in the decisive revelation: {There is no compulsion in religion}. He pointed out that combating terrorism and warning against it is a legitimate and humane requirement, because terrorism is of great harm, unjust aggression and deviation from common sense, and Islam has warned against that most severely.