New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE warned of the devastating impact of terrorist groups on many regions of Africa, pointing out that according to the Global Terrorism Index, half of the deaths related to terrorism around the world last year occurred in sub-Saharan Africa, and stressed that the fight against terrorism in Africa is an imperative. to achieve peace.

In a statement before the UN Security Council made by His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, the UAE indicated that extremism leads to terrorism and fuels the activities of terrorist groups, as well as significantly impedes production and development processes, including opportunities for social development, as well as reducing it. Opportunities to access basic services and challenge the authority of the state.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan warned that extremism destroys the hopes and aspirations of local communities, especially young people, and undermines opportunities for economic growth in those societies, explaining that with the repercussions of this scourge exceeding national borders, it has become necessary when developing any effective response to this challenge to address its causes. radicalism and taking into account its cross-border nature, hence the importance of regional and international coordination.

His Excellency said: “The efforts of the African Union and regional organizations are essential in combating extremism and terrorism, as the UAE commends the efforts of African leaders in strengthening the peace and security structure on the continent to enable it to confront current challenges, foremost of which is cross-border terrorism,” adding: “This trend was reflected in the meeting African Union Heads of State held in Malabo last May, during which leaders committed to developing a Strategic Action Plan to Combat Terrorism in Africa, and to establish an African Union Ministerial Committee to Combat Terrorism.

He stressed the great importance that the UAE attaches to combating extremism and terrorism, as “we concluded from our own experience the need to develop effective policies to address this challenge, and accordingly we effectively supported regional and international efforts, which included making contributions to the joint force of the G5 Sahel group, as well as through Our membership in the international coalition against ISIS.”

We supported the creation of the coalition’s Africa Focus Group, which will focus on countering the threats posed by ISIS throughout Africa.

His Excellency stated that “effectively combating extremism requires an integrated approach that combines all the tools available to the international community, and that the local contexts of this threat are taken into consideration.” In the long term, by providing basic services and supporting sustainable development, in a manner that serves to enhance stability and weaken the ability of extremist groups to exploit the needs of the population as a means to spread extremism and recruit fighters.

He stressed that it is also necessary to focus on inclusive governance, which plays a critical role in addressing the root causes of extremism and terrorism by strengthening the resilience of societies. Noting that combating extremism in all its forms is of paramount importance, and can be prevented by developing and spreading an effective counter-narrative, raising awareness, and promoting the values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and it can be strengthened through coordination with local community leaders, especially religious leaders, especially in light of the establishment of groups Terrorists, such as ISIS, distort religious practices and exploit them to spread extremism and recruit fighters.

His Excellency said: “Climate change exacerbates the repercussions of terrorism, as terrorist groups exploit the deteriorating economic conditions resulting from the loss of livelihoods due to changing climate patterns and the occurrence of severe climatic phenomena in their efforts to recruit the population by providing them with alternative sources of income. Therefore, adaptation strategies With climate change well funded, it is not just a moral imperative for all of us, but also a security requirement to combat extremism in Africa and other regions.”

He called for updating the frameworks established by the Council over the past two decades to ensure that they contain the appropriate tools to confront the changing nature of the dangers of extremism and terrorism, pointing out that as ISIS and Al-Qaeda and its affiliated groups continue to pose clear threats to international peace and security, Other terrorist organizations should not be neglected, including those designated by the Council as terrorist and which continue to develop their terrorist activities.

He said: Keeping up with the threats to international peace and security requires the Security Council to consider the challenges arising from its counter-terrorism approach, which focuses only on ISIS and al-Qaeda and excludes other groups, adding: Terrorist groups that claim to act in the name of religion or other groups must also be delegitimized. It calls itself a state or state.

He continued, “You must refrain from using the terms “Islamic State” when referring to groups affiliated with ISIS in West Africa, the Sahel region and around the world, to prevent these terrorist groups from continuing to claim links to Islam.

At the conclusion of the statement, His Excellency affirmed the UAE’s support for all international and regional efforts aimed at combating extremism and terrorism on the African continent, and achieving the stability, security and peace that the African continent and all its peoples deserve.