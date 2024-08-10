The medical team at the UAE field hospital conducted medical discussions and scientific consultations on a number of medical cases, using the Starlink technology, which the UAE has provided for seven months to help save patients’ lives and provide them with the best medical services by communicating with the best doctors in the world..

The Emirati medical staff succeeded in providing the best treatment service to many injured and sick cases, especially children, as 20 consultative sessions were held in which the best specialist doctors around the world participated to discuss 50 cases and develop the most appropriate treatment plans for them, in addition to choosing the best medical centers to which some cases are referred to complete their treatment in the Emirates..

The Starlink service contributes to the exchange of scientific expertise with a number of doctors in different countries, to provide medical consultations that contribute to saving patients’ lives through real-time video communication technology, and to ensure the provision of the highest level of medical care to Palestinian patients and the injured, as part of the tireless efforts made by the UAE to support the affected health sector in Gaza..

The United Arab Emirates seeks to provide all medical assistance and modern technologies to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, to aid the catastrophic health situation in the Strip and save it from collapse after a number of hospitals and health care institutions stopped service due to the difficult conditions..