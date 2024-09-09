Abu Dhabi (WAM, Agencies)

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with friendly Vietnam for the victims of floods and landslides caused by Typhoon Yagi, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of people, and caused extensive damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, its friendly people, and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

Fifty-nine people were killed in northern Vietnam by Typhoon Yagi, according to a new toll published yesterday by state media.

VNEXpress reported on September 9 at noon that the death toll from Typhoon Yagi had reached 59, 44 of whom died in landslides and flash floods. An earlier toll had been 21.

Authorities said yesterday that 247 people were injured.

Typhoon Yagi, the strongest to hit northern Vietnam in 30 years, collapsed bridges, ripped roofs off buildings and damaged factories after making landfall on Saturday, packing winds of more than 149 kilometres per hour.

Factories in northern Vietnam, a major production hub for global technology companies such as Samsung and Foxconn, have been hit by power outages. Northern Vietnam was also hit by floods yesterday, with streets in several towns submerged in water.

“The flood situation is very serious, we have ordered the release of water from reservoirs,” Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep said in a statement.

Typhoon Yagi killed at least 24 people in southern China and the Philippines before hitting Vietnam.

Power is still cut off to about 1.5 million people in Vietnam, while a bridge over the swollen Red River collapsed in Phu Tho province in the north of the country.

The Phu Tho province transport department said the Phuong Chau bridge in the province, about an hour northwest of Hanoi, collapsed at around 10 a.m. local time on Monday. Half of the bridge collapsed and cars were swept away by the floodwaters. Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phuc said authorities initially determined that about 10 vehicles, including cars, trucks and two motorcycles, and 13 people were missing in the bridge collapse. The total number of dead and missing is currently unknown, as CCTV footage does not show how many people were in each vehicle.

The authorities said that high flood waters and torrents were the main reason for the bridge’s collapse, with wind speeds reaching 149 km/h and more than 17 cm of rain falling at the beginning of the week.