The United Arab Emirates expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, for the victims of the floods that swept through several areas in the south of the country, due to heavy rains, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of people, and the occurrence of significant material losses.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Kingdom of Morocco, its brotherly people, and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.