The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of India for the victims of the landslides and landslides in the state of Kerala, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens..
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Government of India, its friendly people, and to the families and relatives of the victims in this painful tragedy, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured..
Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google News
#UAE #expresses #solidarity #India #offers #condolences #landslide #victims #Kerala
Leave a Reply