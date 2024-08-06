The UAE expresses its deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan and the severe food insecurity affecting more than 25 million Sudanese citizens.

It also expresses its deep concern following the declaration of famine in parts of North Darfur, particularly in Zamzam camp, which houses more than half a million displaced persons, and the possibility of famine in Abu Shouk and Al Salam camps, and the other nine Sudanese states whose populations are living under catastrophic levels of hunger.

In this regard, the UAE welcomes today’s Security Council meeting, which focused on the urgent need to address the famine in Sudan, and stresses the importance of the international community continuing its focus on Sudan.

The UAE stresses that the humanitarian crisis in Sudan requires an emergency response that helps secure a ceasefire and facilitates the rapid delivery of humanitarian aid.

Trucks carrying life-saving humanitarian aid remain stuck at the Sudanese border while thousands go hungry in Zamzam camp and North Darfur.

This requires the Sudanese Armed Forces to lift restrictions on humanitarian access. The Rapid Support Forces must also enable humanitarian organizations to operate safely and without fear of attack, so that they can reach those in need. In this context, the UAE unequivocally condemns the use of famine as a weapon of war.

Denying civilians access to the humanitarian assistance they need, and launching attacks indiscriminately, making it impossible for the population to seek assistance, are clear violations of international humanitarian law.

In this regard, the UAE stresses that the horrific developments taking place on the ground require an urgent increase in the volume of humanitarian aid delivered across borders and conflict lines in order to save millions of lives. The international community cannot allow the Sudanese people to be used as a political bargaining chip.

The UAE also calls on the Security Council to use all available tools to address the catastrophic situation in Sudan, including considering granting UN humanitarian agencies, if necessary, authorization to reach those in need throughout Sudan, both across conflict lines and across borders. This decisive action by the Council is essential to coordinate international efforts to bring the necessary aid from neighboring countries to stop this famine.

Once again, the UAE reiterates its call on the warring parties to agree to an immediate and permanent ceasefire, prioritize saving human lives over focusing on military objectives, allow unimpeded, safe, rapid and sustainable passage of humanitarian aid throughout the country, and engage constructively in peace talks.

To this end, the UAE commends the efforts of the United States in organizing the upcoming ceasefire talks in Geneva, and the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Switzerland in co-hosting these talks.

For its part, the UAE will continue to support all ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful solution to this conflict. The UAE will remain a humanitarian partner to Sudan, having allocated $70 million to meet urgent humanitarian needs in Sudan through UN agencies and humanitarian organizations, in addition to $30 million to regional countries to support Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries.