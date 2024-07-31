The UAE is closely monitoring the rapid regional developments and expresses its deep concern over the continued escalation and its repercussions on security and stability in the region. The UAE also stresses the importance of exercising maximum restraint and wisdom to avoid risks and the expansion of the conflict.

The UAE believes that enhancing dialogue, adhering to international laws, and respecting the sovereignty of states are the best foundations for resolving current crises. In this context, the UAE stresses the need to resolve disputes through diplomatic means, away from the language of confrontation and escalation.