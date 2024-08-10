The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the friendly Federative Republic of Brazil for the victims of the civilian passenger plane that crashed in a residential area near Sao Paulo..
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the Brazilian government and friendly people, and to the families and relatives of the victims in this great loss..
Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google News
#UAE #expresses #condolences #solidarity #Brazil #passenger #plane #crash
Leave a Reply